Every signing day is shaped by the unknowns, the prospects who wait till the spotlight is at its brightest to announce their college choice. For USC coach Clay Helton, he felt the Trojans' early signing haul got a bump from two such decisions in particular. Four-star defensive end/outside linebacker Drake Jackson (Centennial HS/Corona, Calif.) announced Wednesday he was signing with USC over Arizona State, and JUCO defensive lineman Nick Figueroa (Riverside Community College) chose the Trojans over UCLA and Tennessee. "A lot of the others we kind of knew about, that had been committed to us for a while that stayed true. I was proud of that. But I think Drake and Nick down the stretch there, those were two fights for us down the stretch," Helton said. Especially Jackson, he noted. "It went all the way up to today," Helton said. "You always felt good about it, and Drake and his family are tremendous people. We knew the Trojan family was in their heart, and at the end of the day we're so glad to have them." RELATED: Early Signing Day Tracker | What Clay Helton said about each signee | Ralen Goforth discusses decision to choose USC over UCLA That's not to at all say USC landed all of its pivotal targets. In the lead-up to this early signing period, the Trojans were beat for some key local prospects by the likes of Washington (4-star CB Trent McDuffie and 4-star DE/OLB Laiatu Latu), UCLA (4-star OT Sean Rhyan), Oregon (4-star LB/DE Mase Funa) among others. The Trojans are ranked No. 21 in the Rivals' team recruiting rankings (up from No. 34 at the start of the day), and while coaches or fans can debate the merits of star ratings, the reality is USC has only twice finished outside the top-10 in the Rivals rankings (13th in both 2002 and 2013) as far back as the records go to 2002. That, of course, is not what Helton chooses to fixate on in assessing this class.

Helton's perspective

Essentially, Helton thinks its unfair to apply recruiting rankings to evaluate an incomplete class. "I would warn you too, think about last year at this time. We had only signed 10 kids and there were 8 kids to go," Helton said. "How about we just sign kids rather than fight for Amon-Ra St. Brown or Isaac Taylor-Stuart or Olaijah Griffin or those type of bodies -- those were 5-star kids. So you have to make a determination at this period of time. Are you just going to sign kids to sign kids or are you going to leave those open spots for those guys that are, they're pretty talented out there. And we all know who's out there, and there's some big-name guys." The big names still out there, of course, are 5-star athlete Bru McCoy (Mater Dei HS), 5-star cornerback Chris Steele (St. John Bosco HS), 4-star wide receiver Kyle Ford (Orange Lutheran HS), 4-star offensive tackle Enokk Vimahi (Kahuku HS/Kahuku, Hawaii) and 4-star defensive back Noa Pola-Gates (Williams Field HS/Gilbert, Ariz.).

"There's a lot of work still to do," Helton said. "And typical of the West coast, a lot of the West coast recruits wait until February to sign. It reminds me a lot of last year at this time, so it's halfway through -- it's a good halfway breaking point. We'll catch our breath for Christmas, and then it's time to move on and have a great January of recruiting." Helton was asked how different it was selling the program coming off a 5-7 season versus coming off a Pac-12 title or a Rose Bowl championship as in recent years. He, of course, dismissed the notion, but it's probably not coincidence that USC finished third in the Rivals recruiting rankings last year and sixth the year before. "This is an easy product [to sell]. It's USC," Helton said. "I mean, it's the 15th academic-ranked university in the country. You look at all the majors that are here, you look at the strength of the Trojan family -- it's not a hard sell. And you look at the football program as a whole. ... "It's one of those things that at the end of the day people see the big picture, and the people that signed with us today get it. They're into it for the 40, 50, 60 years of what it means to be a Trojan and be part of the Trojan family."

The class so far