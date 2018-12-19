TrojanSports.com

USC Early Signing Day Tracker
Early Signing Day, which in its second year has become the main event for recruits, is here.
It'll be more of a pensive day for USC and its fans than anything else as the Trojans enter the day with Rivals' No. 31-ranked recruiting class.
The Trojans are awaiting several pivotal decisions Wednesday from the likes of 4-star defensive end Drake Jackson (Centennial HS), 4-star outside linebacker Ralen Goforth (St. John Bosco HS) and a host of other undecided prospects set to announce their intentions.
We'll have live updates here as the day unfolds, the signed National Letters of Intent come in and the key decisions are announced.
Signed ...
7:15 a.m. -- USC has landed 3-star defensive back Briton Allen (IMG Academy/Orlando, Fla.), who flips from his commitment to Georgia Tech.
The Trojans made a late play for Allen, who took his official visit to USC last weekend. He is being recruited as a nickel/safety, helping to address a major need for the program.
Allen had 21 tackles, 1 tackles for loss and 3 pass breakups this fall, according to IMG Academy's stats on MaxPreps.
West Coast Best Coast #fighton #trojanfamily #signingday #imgfootball @uscfootball @AllenBriton pic.twitter.com/xc1ivRLhDI— IMG Academy Football (@IMGAFootball) December 19, 2018
6:35 a.m. -- 3-star quarterback commit Kedon Slovis (Desert Mountain HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.) signed his NLI this morning.
Slovis passed for 2,542 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this fall (and rushed for 68 yards and 4 TDs), according to his team's MaxPreps stats. Slovis is enrolling early at USC.
Desert Mountain QB and USC commit Kedon Slovis just put pen to paper. pic.twitter.com/a08hkO27iC— Jordan Hamm (@JordyHamm) December 19, 2018
Off the board
-3-star OT Triston Miller (Country Day HS/Charlotte, N.C.) has signed with North Carolina.
-4-star DT Siaki Ika (East HS/Salt Lake City, Utah) has signed with LSU.