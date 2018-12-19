TrojanSports.com

Early Signing Day, which in its second year has become the main event for recruits, is here.

It'll be more of a pensive day for USC and its fans than anything else as the Trojans enter the day with Rivals' No. 31-ranked recruiting class.

The Trojans are awaiting several pivotal decisions Wednesday from the likes of 4-star defensive end Drake Jackson (Centennial HS), 4-star outside linebacker Ralen Goforth (St. John Bosco HS) and a host of other undecided prospects set to announce their intentions.

We'll have live updates here as the day unfolds, the signed National Letters of Intent come in and the key decisions are announced.

