Four games into this season, we don't know yet what the USC football team is -- but we at least know what it can be. These Trojans have strung together enough impressive stretches on both sides of the ball to justify whatever expectations anyone wants to have at this point. They've also not shown yet -- outside of beating up on Utah State -- that they can do that for four straight quarters. That was the reality again Saturday as No. 13-ranked USC turned the ball over three times in the first half and dug an 11-point deficit before reeling off 28 unanswered points after halftime to celebrate a 38-21 victory over Wisconsin in the Coliseum for the program's first Big Ten win. So is USC (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten) the team that was trailing in the second half against all three power-four opponents -- LSU, Michigan and the Badgers -- or is it the team that asserted itself late in each of those games, winning against LSU and Wisconsin and narrowly pulling it off on the road against the Wolverines as well? It seems like these Trojans are an equal dose of both -- imperfect enough to need to overcome lulls but with enough top-end potential to actually consistently do so -- and that fans may just need to strap in for some more wild rides to come. RELATED: Game Breakdown: Full recap and highlights from USC's win over Wisconsin | Everything Lincoln Riley said after the win | WATCH: Postgame interviews "At halftime, it was very player-led driven. The coaches kind of let us do our thing. They don't really step in too much when it comes to motivating us. The fire in the locker room was like, man, you know that's not us out there. Like, we're not playing like ourselves," linebacker Mason Cobb said. "For us, it's just keep swinging. I think that's our identity this year is no matter what happens, man, we're not going to ever lay down. ... "We just keep swinging, keep swinging until the clock runs out."

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MQiBNYXNvbiBDb2JiIG9uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9VU0M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNVU0M8L2E+4oCZcyByZXNpbGllbmNlIGFzIGEgdGVhbTo8YnI+ PGJyPuKAnEkgdGhpbmsgdGhhdOKAmXMgb3VyIGlkZW50aXR5IHRoaXMgeWVh ciBpcyBubyBtYXR0ZXIgd2hhdCBoYXBwZW5zLCBtYW4sIHdl4oCZcmUgbm90 IGdvaW5nIHRvIGV2ZXIgbGF5IGRvd24uIOKApiBXZSBqdXN0IGtlZXAgc3dp bmdpbmcsIGtlZXAgc3dpbmdpbmcgdW50aWwgdGhlIGNsb2NrIHJ1bnMgb3V0 LuKAnTxicj48YnI+U2VlIGFsbCBwbGF5ZXIgaW50ZXJ2aWV3cyBoZXJlIOKs h++4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KVHJDMUVWUGxkIj5odHRwczov L3QuY28vSlRyQzFFVlBsZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tt UzhtdmNKaXEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LbVM4bXZjSmlxPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFJ5YW4gWW91bmcgKEBSeWFuWW91bmdSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnlhbllvdW5nUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8x ODQwMjEyMTk3NDc5NDYwOTczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl bWJlciAyOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The formula was a little different this time but similar enough to feel like we'd see this story already. Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1) struck for some early explosive plays (just like LSU, just like Michigan) and the Trojans did themselves no favors in the meantime. -Badgers backup quarterback Braedyn Locke hit Vinny Anthony II for a 63-yard touchdown. -USC quarterback Miller Moss threw an interception in Wisconsin territory on one of his worst passes of the season -- lobbing the ball into tight coverage with a big defensive back right on smaller receiver Zachariah Branch. -The Trojans muffed a punt that bounced through Branch's legs with Jaylin Smith unsuccessfully trying to dive on the loose ball -- Wisconsin recovered and scored the next play on an 18-yard Tawee Walker touchdown run. -A false start by right guard Alani Noa on fourth-and-1 from the Wisconsin 19 forced USC to settle for a field goal. -Locke connected with Bryson Green for a looping 35-yard completion that reserve cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson had plenty of opportunity to make a play on had he ever taken notice of the ball in flight. That led to an eventual 4-yard Walker touchdown run and a 21-10 lead. -And then Moss was sacked and stripped with USC again deep in Wisconsin territory at the 22. "I thought we did a great job in the first half moving the ball, kind of like coach said -- we just had some critical errors that slowed us up. I think we had like 250 yards of offense and 10 points in a half, which is kind of ridiculous when you look at it," Moss said. "... The second week in a row we've started slow offensively, which is unacceptable going forward. We're going to play teams where that's really going to hurt us and it did the week before, so we've got to get that addressed." Running back Woody Marks was asked what coach Lincoln Riley's message was at halftime ... "We done see this before. Ultimately you don't want it to be that situation, but we done seen it before and this time we had to come out with the win," Marks said. "The togetherness is unbelievable. I think this team is very close." Wide receiver Duce Robinson seconded that point "It feels like this year when we do face adversity it brings us closer, and obviously when we're closer we play better," he said. "So these past couple games we've seen adversity -- and we've seen a lot of adversity -- but I think we've showed that we're able to overcome that." They have and they indeed did Saturday. And again, the formula remained similar -- the defense tightens up and the offense feeds off Moss. In that season-opening win over LSU, D'Anton Lynn's defense made notable adjustments, shutting down star wideout Kyren Lacy the rest of the game after he had 94 yards and a touchdown in the first half. With that, LSU scored just 10 points the rest of the way while Moss kicked off the comeback with an impressive 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Kobi Lane and made big plays down the stretch. Last week at Michigan, Lynn's defense reeled off six straight stops from the end of the second quarter until the Wolverines' ultimate game-winning drive, including four three-and-outs and a forced fumble. Moss rallied the offense after a sluggish first half and eventually put USC on top late -- briefly -- on a 24-yard touchdown strike to Lane. That comeback didn't hold in the end, but this one would. Once more, it started with the defense. Wisconsin had that 11-point lead and got the ball to start the second half, but USC forced a quick three-and-out. "We were just relaying the message that we're up first to start the half, so the way we do things coming out, that sets the tone and it did," defensive end Jamil Muhammad said. After a USC three-and-out, the Trojans caught a break when Wisconsin muffed a punt giving the hosts possession at the Badgers' 30. Eventually, that Moss to Lane connection delivered again on a touchdown pass on third-and-goal from the 6 -- their second TD hookup of the day -- to close the gap to 21-17.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGVyZSBnb2VzIHRoYXQgbWFuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vY2FudEd1YXJkSmFrMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Y2FudEd1YXJkSmFrMTwvYT48YnI+PGJyPvCfk7ogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQlNTcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENCU1Nwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FsU0oyYk9L MGwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbFNKMmJPSzBsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFVTQyBGb290YmFsbCDinIzvuI8gKEB1c2NmYikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91c2NmYi9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDE0NzQ2MDA1NDAwODI1 ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The defense followed by stuffing Walker for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the USC 33, continuing to be characteristically stout in such situations. "It's fourth and short, I mean it's going to be physical ball. So we know we got to nut up and make the play when it's fourth-and-1," safety Kamari Ramsey said, drawing a laugh from his head coach and the rest of the room. "That's a very honest answer," Riley quipped.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LYW1hcmkgUmFtc2V5IGRlc2NyaWJpbmcgdGhlIGRlZmVuc2XigJlz IG1lbnRhbGl0eSBvbiBmb3VydGggZG93bnMgYW5kIGdldHRpbmcgYSBsYXVn aCBmcm9tIExpbmNvbG4gUmlsZXkgYW5kIHRoZSByZXN0IG9mIHRoZSByb29t LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYmM5NVQ0QzB2eCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2JjOTVUNEMwdng8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnlhbiBZb3VuZyAo QFJ5YW5Zb3VuZ1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SeWFuWW91bmdSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE4NDAxODU1MjE1MDQ2OTQ3MTk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

And at that point it was pretty much all Trojans the rest of the way. Moss put USC ahead on another third-and-goal, finding Robinson in the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown, the defense delivered another three-and-out with Ramsey delivering a bone-jarring hit on receiver Will Pauling to stop him for a loss of 2 on third down, Moss wowed the crowd with a spin move and withstood a big hit and hard fall on his way into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown run, and Cobb punctuated the strong second half with a 55-yard interception return for touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NSUxMRVIgTU9TUyBUQUtFUyBJVCBISU1TRUxGIEZPUiBUSEUgVEQh IPCflKU8YnI+PGJyPldIQVQgQSBURCBGT1IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91c2NmYj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVVNDRkI8 L2E+IPCfmLMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhuODJSbzF6Z08iPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84bjgyUm8xemdPPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZPWCBD b2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ0ZCT05GT1gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzE4NDAxNTc2MTkxOTA2NjU0 Nzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbG9ja2VkIOKchTxicj5JbnRlcmNlcHRlZCDinIU8YnI+VG91Y2hk b3duIOKchTxicj48YnI+QSBwaWNrIDYgZm9yIE1hc29uIENvYmIgd2lkZW5z IHRoZSBnYXAuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9CMUdGb290YmFsbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0IxR0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBvbiBDQlMg8J+TuiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vZ1lMUkZDVE0ySCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dZTFJGQ1RN Mkg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQEIxR2Zvb3Ri YWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR2Zvb3RiYWxs L3N0YXR1cy8xODQwMTY0MTQzODYyNTY3MTE1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Riley was asked what fueled the second-half resurgence and he joked, "Just a really, really good speech." Nobody laughed harder at that than Moss, sitting next to his coach at the postgame press conference.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bc2tlZCB3aGF0IGxlZCB0byB0aGUgc2Vjb25kLWhhbGYgdHVybmFy b3VuZCwgTGluY29sbiBSaWxleSBqb2tlZCDigJxqdXN0IGEgcmVhbGx5LCBy ZWFsbHkgZ29vZCBzcGVlY2gs4oCdIHdoaWNoIGdvdCBhIGJpZyBsYXVnaCBm cm9tIFFCIE1pbGxlciBNb3NzLjxicj48YnI+V2F0Y2ggdGhlIGZ1bGwgcHJl c3MgY29uZmVyZW5jZSBhbmQgc2VlIGEgdHJhbnNjcmlwdCBvZiBSaWxleeKA mXMgY29tbWVudHMgaGVyZSDirIfvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v M1ZTWTJqSUNYWiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNWU1kyaklDWFo8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82V0d6OFNkUUs1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v NldHejhTZFFLNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSeWFuIFlvdW5nIChAUnlhbllv dW5nUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J5YW5Z b3VuZ1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDIwMTU5MDgzOTYxOTk0Nz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"It wasn't that good," Riley said. "It was these guys. I think we came in just knowing we simply beat ourselves in a lot of ways. And Wisconsin made some good plays ... but we gave up explosive plays, we didn't stop the run in the first half. We moved the ball pretty well offensively, but obviously had the two turnovers in plus territory and then we had the big special teams play that got them momentum. We just really didn't do anything very well, but we felt like a lot of it was under our control and we kind of laid out exactly what we felt like the second half should look like. ... "To have the first half go the way it did and to come back and play that well just says a lot about the character of the guys in this room. We're going to battle, we're not going anywhere, we don't panic and that's a good quality to have because when you play the schedule we play you're going to have some ups and downs. You've got to be incredibly resilient. So far we have been that." Moss is now 4-1 as a starter and could be 5-0, having led a late go-ahead touchdown drive in that lone loss, at Michigan. He finished 30-of-45 passing for 308 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception plus his rushing touchdown on Saturday, and it's clear some significant percentage of USC's penchant for second-half moxie comes from its steely QB. "He had some tough plays. The one thing we say in that room and always have is show me a tough team and I'll show you a tough quarterback, show me a soft team and I'll show you a soft quarterback. You've got to have it," Riley said. "But it's not just quarterback -- it's all over the field. You got to have that. You can have a couple individually tough guys, but is the group, is that something when you watch the entire team play that you feel that? That's something that I think this team has a lot of right now. He's a good example." Marks, meanwhile, gave the player's perspective on why this team feeds off Moss. "He's a very tough person. I think every time he gets knocked down he always gets back up no matter what. I think that's the mentality you have to have. He's the leader of this team," he said. Lane put it even more succinctly. "He's a dawg and played like it," he said. Lane, meanwhile, had his best game yet with 10 catches for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns, and his first TD from Moss -- a 32-yard connection into tight coverage to start the game -- was a thing of beauty.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PSCBXT1cuIDxicj48YnI+SmEmIzM5O0tvYmkgTGFuZSB3aXRoIGEg dG91Y2hkb3duIGdyYWIgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vdXNjZmI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHVzY2ZiPC9hPi4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3NzdzZHNnBuMHAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9zc3c2RzZwbjBwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENCUyBTcG9ydHMgKEBDQlNT cG9ydHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JTU3BvcnRz L3N0YXR1cy8xODQwMTE2NzQ3MDczOTc4ODA3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==