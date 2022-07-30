Lincoln Riley opened his comments Friday by saying it was great to be at his first Pac-12 Media Day.

"I guess my first of two," he joked.

USC and UCLA's pending departure to the Big Ten in 2024 hung over everything inside the Novo Theater in downtown Los Angeles, as the Pac-12's coaches gathered for the conference's annual media day.

Fittingly, UCLA coach Chip Kelly and Riley were the final coaches to speak -- bookending a day that began with Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff making some pointed comments about all that has transpired over the last month.

At one point, Kliavkoff was asked about comments from new Big 12 commish Brett Yormark about that conference being "open for business," as in considering further poaching of the weakened Pac-12.

"With respect to the Big 12 being open for business, I appreciate that. We haven't decided if we're going shopping there or not yet," Kliavkoff said, turning the comment around while also showing his exasperation over the whole matter.

He later acknowledged it was "probably not the most collegial thing I've ever said."

"That remark was a reflection of the fact I've been spending four weeks trying to defend against grenades that have been lobbed in from every corner of the Big 12 trying to destabilize our remaining conference," Kliavkoff said.

He also took aim at UCLA when asked if there was any chance of preventing the departure of the LA schools.

"I'd say UCLA is in a really difficult position. There are a lot of constituents related to UCLA who are very, very, very unhappy with the decision," the commissioner said. "Student-athletes, the families of student-athletes, the faculty, the staff, the politicians, the fans, the alumni. There's a lot of really, really upset people with that decision. There's a hearing coming up about that decision."

(That hearing is with the University of California Board of Regents and was pushed for by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has publicly expressed his displeasure with the Bruins leaving fellow UC system member Cal behind.)

"Again, it's an awkward situation for everybody," Kelly said.

Not so much for USC, though, as Riley was more than happy to talk about the Big Ten move and its impact on recruiting, as he did in a one-on-one interview with TrojanSports.com prior to his appearance on the main stage.

Local media had not had a chance to talk to Riley since the Big Ten decision was announced a month ago, and one of the questions that has lingered is how much he knew about the potential move when he took the job at the end of November, or whether it was a surprise to him in any way.

Riley didn't dodge the question, acknowledging there were conversations early on with USC's leadership about the need to evaluate all options for future conference affiliation.

"Not [moving to the Big Ten] specifically, but yeah, we had conversations about the future of the program, about all that's been changing and evolving in college football, and I think we all recognized that we would have to continue to evaluate the landscape and be ready to potentially make a move if we thought it was in the best interest of the university, athletic department and football program," he said.

"So, yeah, it wasn't like when I got on the phone with them we were specifically talking about moving to the Big Ten. But we have had conversations about being proactive and not being kind of reactionary in this world right now. And when the university, athletic department, everybody saw a great opportunity, it got put in front of them, and [they] decided to make the move."