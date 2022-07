Sights and sounds from the Trojans at Pac-12 Media Day

USC coach Lincoln Riley was the final coach to take the stage Friday afternoon at Pac-12 Media Day inside the Novo Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

He discussed the Trojans' upcoming move to the Big Ten and how it impacts recruiting, wide receiver Jordan Addison's much-discussed transfer to USC, some pointed thoughts on NIL and what it has become, his confidence in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and operating under ever-increasing expectations for his first season with the program.

Watch the full video of his session here:

RELATED: Lincoln Riley embracing both Big Ten future, big 2022 expectations