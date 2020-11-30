TrojanSports - Commitment Analysis: Impact of USC flipping Kyron Ware-Hudson from Oregon

As this 2021 recruiting cycle winds down, USC scored a power move Monday by getting 4-star Rivals100 wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson to flip from Oregon and commit to the Trojans. Ware-Hudson, the Mater Dei HS standout, had been committed to the Ducks since December. **Read more about his commitment here** Not surprisingly, USC cornerbacks coach and general ace recruiter Donte Williams had a role in this one, along with wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and director of player development Gavin Morris. So what does his commitment mean for the Trojans? We break it down from all angles here.

What it means for USC ...

As we've noted on Trojan Talk, there are doubts about whether 4-star WR commit Quay Davis will end up in USC's class. (We've shared our insight and perspective on the message board), so adding to USC's 2021 WR haul was among the remaining priorities in this cycle. Ware-Hudson now joins 4-star Rivals250 WR Michael Jackson III (Las Vegas, Nev.) and 3-star WR Joshua Moore (Atlanta, Ga.) in replenishing talent at that position group, where both Tyler Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown could choose to leave after this season for USC. That said, the Trojans aren't necessarily done yet at wide receiver, where 3-star Joseph Manjack (Houston, Texas) remains a coveted target and there is good momentum for USC after his recent decommitment from Washington State. Four-star WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (Ewa Beach, Hawaii) also remains in play. From a broader perspective, Ware-Hudson's commitment represents two encouraging components for the Trojans. It underscores again the impact of Williams, the ace recruiter USC hired away from Oregon this offseason, as he not only recruits cornerbacks but has an impact on the Trojans' local recruiting in general. And Ware-Hudson continues the Mater Dei-to-USC pipeline, which has now funneled Rivals100 WRs St. Brown, Bru McCoy and the latest addition in the last few years. Whether Ware-Hudson's flip to USC has any significance to this or not, it's worth noting that the Trojans continue to aggressively recruit his high school teammate -- Rivals100 linebacker and LSU commit Raesjon Davis -- as well as several priority 2022 Mater Dei prospects in 5-star CB Domani Jackson, 4-star WR CJ Williams, 4-star RB Raleek Brown and 4-star LB David Bailey.

Film Room

Film breakdown by TrojanSports.com's Alec Simpson: "The USC coaching staff has done a terrific job here in keeping a top local prospect at home in flipping 4-star wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson from Oregon. Ware-Hudson is a smooth technician and explosive playmaker with good size (he lists himself at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds on his Hudl profile). He brings a mismatch at the wide receiver spot with his combination of crisp route running along with his dynamic playmaking ability after the catch. It’s easy to see on tape why he’s rated the No. 75 overall recruit in the country and the No. 12 wide receiver prospect nationally. "During his junior season at powerhouse Mater Dei High School, he accounted for 59 catches, 853 yards, and 13 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He brings an elite level of athleticism that allows him to break away from defenders after the catch and makes him one of the top wide receiver prospects in the west region. Ware-Hudson also stands out in goal line situations with his size and ability to win 50/50 footballs in the air. Another attribute to his game that doesn’t go unnoticed is his physicality in regards to his blocking. Ware-Hudson isn’t afraid to make his presence known in that regard. "At 0:47 seconds on Ware-Hudson’s senior highlight film, he’s in a bunch wide receiver set in the slot. He does a beautiful job of stemming this route and making the defensive back think he’s going vertical, where he then takes it inside for a 15-yard deep post pattern. Ware-Hudson then breaks away from the defensive back for a 75-yard touchdown. His ability to smoothly sell that to the secondary, along with breaking away from defenders, will make him a difference -maker in the Pac-12 early. "Overall, the pipeline from Mater Dei to USC continues with this high-upside addition to the 2021 class. Ware-Hudson is a prospect that will compete for playing time as soon as he steps on campus in Los Angeles."

Scouting report from Rivals analyst Adam Gorney