TrojanSports - Commitment Analysis: Scouting reports on new USC 2022 QB commit Devin Brown

While USC is still working to close out its 2021 recruiting class, the Trojans landed a major piece for their 2022 class on Saturday with the commitment of quarterback Devin Brown, from Queen Creek, Ariz. Brown is rated a 3-star prospect presently but has high-upside potential heading into his junior season at Queen Creek HS. **Read our interview with Devin Brown as he discusses his commitment decision here** Recruiting rankings aside, he emerged as a priority target for the Trojans on a shortlist of 2022 quarterback prospects USC had honed in on, and he now makes a quick decision after being offered by the program at the beginning of this month. We break down what Brown's commitment means for the Trojans and what kind of prospect the program is getting, as Rivals analyst Adam Gorney delivers his scouting report, Queen Creek coach Joe Germain -- the former Ohio State and NFL QB -- gives his perspective as well, and TrojanSports.com's Alec Simpson takes a look inside the film room.

What it means for USC

USC is expected to only take one quarterback in the 2022 class after landing commitments from two 4-star QBs -- Jake Garcia and Miller Moss -- in the 2021 cycle. Brown, Rancho Verde HS QB A.J. Duffy and Hamilton HS/Chandler, Ariz., QB Nicco Marchiol were the top targets for the Trojans for that 2022 spot. Overall, Brown is just the second 2022 commit for USC along with 4-star Rivals100 linebacker Junior Tuihalamaka (Bishop Alemany HS), who was an early commit back in February and who affirmed to us last week that he remains solid in that pledge. Brown is presently rated a 3-star prospect and ranked the No. 17 pro-style QB in the 2022 class and the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Arizona. He projects high upside, though, and should see his stock continue to rise if he can take the next step forward from raw prospect to realizing his potential after a sophomore season in which he passed for 1,319 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, according to MaxPreps. Brown chose USC over Arizona, Arizona State, Wisconsin, Michigan State and others.

Film Room evaluation

TrojanSports.com's Alec Simpson breaks down Devin Brown's highlights: "Brown is a solid pro-style quarterback who is certainly athletic enough to make those challenging throws on the run. Brown shows some really nice touch on his deep throws and brings solid accuracy as well. He’s definitely up there in the top quarterbacks in Arizona right now and will join the long list of Arizona area quarterbacks to make it to the Division I ranks. "I’ve had the opportunity of watching Brown in person and the biggest standout characteristic in his game was his pocket presence. For just a sophomore, he showed a lot of patience in the pocket and the ability to maintain fluid mechanics amidst pressure coming at him. A kid with that kind of composure will surely be able to make plays in the Pac-12 Conference. "The USC coaching staff has done well in landing quarterbacks from the state of Arizona, including current starting quarterback Kedon Slovis out of Desert Mountain HS. Both of these Arizona gunslingers were rated 3-star recruits, and in my opinion are underrated. This is a terrific addition to USCs QB room in the 2022 class."

Scouting report on Devin Brown

Queen Creek coach, former Ohio State star QB Joe Germaine: