TrojanSports - Commitment Analysis: What 4-star TE Michael Trigg's addition means for USC

After losing 2020 tight end signee Jack Yary to Washington before he ever made it to campus, USC wanted two tight ends in this 2021 class -- but only if they were impact, priority targets.

The Trojans landed a commitment from 3-star TE Lake McRee (Austin, Texas) in June and had recruited Trigg aggressively in recent months as well. For his part, McRee talked to us last week about his comfort level with USC trying to add a second TE in the class.

While many fans are quick to note how little USC passes to its tight ends, that obscures the reality that they view sophomore wide receiver Drake London as essentially filling the tight end role in this offense. In fact, that was the major emphasis of the staff's pitch to Trigg, as they showed him highlights of London from last year as he surged over the second half of the season to finish with 39 catches for 567 yards and touchdowns in each of the final five games.

Trigg is impressive physically with his 6-foot-4, 230-poud frame and pairs that with excellent hands and the ability to secure the football in traffic. He will be a mismatch out of the slot in the future for the Trojans.

Meanwhile, the Trojans have a mostly full offensive recruiting class as it stands while addressing almost all of their needs, aside from the desire to add a second running back.

They presently have two 4-star QB commits in Miller Moss and Jake Garcia; four offensive commits in 4-star tackle Mason Murphy, 3-star tackles Saia Mapakaitolo and Ty Buchanan and 3-star guard Maximus Gibbs; a 4-star Rivals250 RB commit in Brandon Campbell; three WR commits in 4-star prospects Quaydarius Davis and Michael Jackson III and 3-star Josh Moore; and now the two tight ends.

It's possible USC still adds a second running back or another receiver, but it's also possible this is the full offensive class with the remaining spots being filled on the defensive side.

As for the future at tight end, USC's depth chart is topped by seniors Erik Krommenhoek and Josh Falo, though with the NCAA granting eligibility exemptions for players this season it's possible both could return for another year. The Trojans also have redshirt freshmen Jude Wolfe and Ethan Rae -- both 4-star prospects in the 2019 class. Krommenhoek is the starter, and yet he's the one who doesn't really fit the mold of what USC is recruiting at the position now, so he is not necessarily blocking any of the young talent from getting on the field as well.

London, meanwhile, isn't locked into the hybrid tight end role he is playing now -- it started simply as a way to get him on the field along with the team's proven veteran receivers. If Amon-Ra St. Brown or Tyler Vaughns choose not to return next year, it's possible London could slide outside opening up the need for one of those young tight ends to emerge sooner rather than later.