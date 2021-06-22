Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting in four-star RB De'Anthony Gatson

The Trojans wanted to sign two running backs in this 2022 class, and technically they've met those needs with Gatson and Barlow, who still has four years of eligibility remaining following his transfer from TCU. But this doesn't necessarily mean that USC is out of the market for 2022 RBs.

Rivals100 standout Raleek Brown (Mater Dei HS) is taking an official visit to USC this weekend, and despite his commitment to Oklahoma the Trojans will keep pushing for him and have room to add him to the class if they can convince him to stay closer to home. Rivals250 RB Jovantae Barnes (Desert Pines HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) also took an unofficial visit earlier this month and could be another option.

Regardless, the Trojans have restocked for the future at the position.

Redshirt senior Vavae Malepeai will be gone after the 2021 season and Texas transfer Keaontay Ingram could also leave, though he'll have the option to return.

Even if both move on, the Trojans would still enter the 2022 season with at least Barlow (three years of eligibility after 2021), Kenan Christon (two years of eligibility after 2021), 2021 freshman Brandon Campbell and Gatson as an incoming freshman. If they can land Brown or Barnes, that would put the depth chart at an even more comfortable number heading into 2022.

Meanwhile, this marks the second year in a row RBs coach Mike Jinks has landed a four-star Rivals250 back out of Texas, following Campbell in the 2021 class. It was clear from the start this staff, with its deep Texas roots, was going to recruit the Lone Star State heavily. It was just a question of how successful they'd be getting top prospects to come out west.

The results -- via the transfer market and last two recruiting classes -- are starting to show the dividends.

Also give some credit to offensive analyst Bryan Carrington, who helped close the deal with Gatson and spent significant time with him on his official visit.