Four-star RB De'Anthony Gatson goes in-depth on his USC commitment

NEWTON, Texas -- For the second time in a little more than a week, USC has landed a commitment from a running back out of this east Texas town of less than 3,000 people, as Newton HS four-star standout De'Anthony Gatson announced his Trojans decision via Twitter on Tuesday morning. Last week, his former high school teammate Darwin Barlow announced he was transferring from TCU to USC, and now the close friends and talented playmakers who helped Newton HS to a 2018 state championship will be reunited in Los Angeles. "He told me the second day I was in L.A. He texted me and was like, 'Don't tell nobody, but I'm committing to USC.' And I was like, 'Oh yeah,'" Gatson told TrojanSports.com Tuesday prior to his announcement. "It was big because me feeling L.A. and him being out there with me, it was just awesome -- like, oh yeah, I've got my guy with me, we're about to ball." RELATED: Rivals analyst, Newton football coach give scouting reports on De'Anthony Gatson

Gatson is the No. 20-ranked RB and No. 235 overall national prospect in this 2022 recruiting class and now the ninth commit so far for USC -- including three this month from prospects who were sold on their official visits. That was the case for Gatson, who visited USC two weekends ago. He also visited Texas and Colorado this month and chose between the three, with the Trojans edging out the Longhorns in the end. "It was close, but I just felt like USC was the perfect fit for me and I feel like I can just thrive there," Gatson said.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, Gatson rushed for 1,974 yards on 12.3 yards per carry and 29 touchdowns in 10 games last season for Newton, with 97 yards and 2 touchdowns receiving, per MaxPreps. USC started recruiting him during the middle of that season and running backs coach Mike Jinks built a strong relationship with Gatson through this past year. "They called me every day. Coach Jinks called me every day, talked to me about life, talked to me about school and I just fell in love with it," Gatson said. "Me and Coach Jinks, we're tight. Coach Jinks a cool dude. He's genuine, he loves people and that's the type of person I am -- I just see myself in him, basically."