Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting in four-star WR Xavier Jordan
Xavier Jordan was one of the breakout stars from the 2024 recruiting class last fall, grabbing the attention of everyone who watched his highly-productive season at Los Angeles' Cathedral High School.
He put up 83 receptions for 1,626 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior while vaulting his recruiting stock and getting on the radar of top programs around the country.
Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington were high on his list, but no coaching staff was more aggressive in its recruitment of Jordan than the hometown Trojans, and on Monday morning he announced his USC commitment.
So what are Lincoln Riley and staff getting in Jordan?
Let's take a closer look ...
What it means for USC
There is zero doubt that USC will always be loaded at wide receiver with Riley and Co. running the show.
Heck, the Trojans were consistently pumping out NFL WRs even during the struggles of the Clay Helton Era.
But now they're just stockpiling dynamic talent like a treasure chest.
After this coming season, Dorian Singer, Mario Williams, Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington could all have NFL decisions to consider. And even if all depart -- it's more likely at least one returns -- the Trojans will still be set at the position.
In 2023 five-star Zachariah Branch and 2022 five-star all-purpose back Raleek Brown, the Trojans have two elite talents to utilize in the slot. Of course, Branch can play just about anywhere with his speed, route-running and ability to make contested catches.
Michael Jackson III, who is a junior this season, can also work inside and outside and has oodles of untapped potential as he waits for his opportunity (he showed what he could do last year when given an expanded role vs. Cal, catching 5 passes for 115 yards and 2 TDS along with 19 rushing yards).
Kyron Hudson, who is also in his third year in the program, is another untapped talent who has always looked good when given an opportunity. He fits best on the outside, along with 2023 four-star Rivals100 WR Makai Lemon.
Fellow 2023 signee Ja'Kobi Lane is one of the few tall wideouts in the well and should have every chance to emerge on the outside in the coming years, while it's yet to be seen just how USC will utilize five-star 2023 addition Duce Robinson, be it at TE, WR or more likely a combination of the two.
So where does Jordan fit in? Asked earlier this spring what the USC coaches' plan is for him, he said he wanted to keep that a secret. At 6-foot-1, 170 pounds with quick change-of-direction abilities but also true field-stretching potential, he is another versatile chess piece who can plug in where most needed.
So even if USC loses its veteran receivers after this year and adds no transfers, Branch, Brown, Jackson, Hudson, Lane, Robinson and Jordan would make for one of the most talented units in the Big Ten in 2024 as is. But again, most likely one of those four veterans returns and it's also a safe bet that Riley and Co. will bring in the next Jordan Addison, Brenden Rice, Mario Williams, Dorian Singer, etc., from the transfer portal to further add to the group.
But the more and more the Trojans add to that young corps of pass-catching talent, the less pressing the need becomes for outside help.
Film Room
Analysis from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney
Xavier Jordan is not the biggest receiver in the 2024 class and he’s not the most physically impressive.
What the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star is, though, is highly productive and a receiver who has some of the most reliable hands this entire recruiting cycle.
Schools from across the country were showing interest in Jordan but there was always a sense that USC was the team to beat and that played out on Monday morning when the four-star committed to the Trojans.
Last season at Los Angeles Cathedral before transferring to Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, Jordan finished with 83 receptions for 1,626 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Those stats were definitely impressive and it bumped his ranking to four-star status but this offseason has been even more telling in terms of Jordan’s abilities at the wide receiver position.
At OT7 in Phoenix playing for Trillion Boys, a loaded roster at every position, Jordan stood out among the receivers because of his ability to get open against anybody and then catch everything thrown his way.
In a tournament loaded with high-end players across the board, Jordan was one of the most consistent pass-catchers there and while he doesn’t look like the flashiest or speediest receiver out there, Jordan always gets open.
The four-star backed up that performance with another strong showing at the Under Armour camp in Southern California.
Again, there were more physically-gifted receivers in attendance but it was Jordan that showed off phenomenal consistency, the ability to beat defensive backs with his routes and then the skill to catch every pass.
As it stands now, the Sierra Canyon prospect is a four-star who’s ranked No. 32 in the state and No. 67 at the wide receiver position but it’s likely Jordan will be significantly moving up in the next round of rankings.
A lot of receivers ahead of him - even in the state of California - are not as talented or productive as Jordan so there could be drastic changes coming to the rankings when they’re released later this offseason.