USC has an embarrassment of riches at receiver and that doesn't figure to change anytime soon.



This week the Trojans landed a commitment from Velltray Jefferson (Class of 2021), a fascinating prospect on multiple levels. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he has the type of build that could morph into any number of positions. Call him Type O Negative. Only, he’s a receiver, at least for now.

What will he be in two years is anyone’s guess. Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney broke down Jefferson’s present game while projecting where he might fit best in the future. His primary position last year was wide receiver, and that’s how he’s classified by Rivals. But USC had him listed as a tight end in its prospect list for Wednesday’s Elite Camp. The depth of the 2021 receiver class out West also suggests Jefferson would likely move inside for the Trojans.

Though it's early, there are a few wideouts to monitor specifically: