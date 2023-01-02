Despite jumping out to a two score lead early in the game, USC was never able to quite put Tulane away. Though Caleb Williams remained electric all through the night, leading the offense to one scoring drive after another, the Trojan defense's total inability to generate stops allowed Tulane to keep hanging on until the final moments of the game. Still holding a two-score lead with just 4:30 remaining in the game, the Trojans proceeded to implode completely, giving up a rapid touchdown, then a safety, and finally a long, final, game-winning touchdown drive for the Green Wave. After an exemplary performance by the offense and an abslutely dreadful one for the defense, USC fell 46-45 in deeply unsatisfying fashion, finishing their year 11-3.

Scoring summary

1st Quarter USC, 5:58: Michael Jackson III 9-yard pass from Caleb Williams (Denis Lynch kick). 7-0, USC 2nd Quarter USC, 12:33: Terrell Bynum 3-yard pass from Caleb Williams (Denis Lynch kick). 14-0, USC Tulane, 9:30: Tyjae Spears 3-yard run (Valentino Ambrosio kick). 14-7, USC Tulane, 5:42: Jhaquan Jackson 87-yard pass from Michael Pratt (Valentino Ambrosio kick). 14-14 USC, 2:21: Raleek Brown 39-yard run (Denis Lynch kick). 21-14 USC USC, 0:12: Brenden Rice 4-yard pass from Caleb Williams (Denis Lynch kick). 28-14 USC 3rd Quarter Tulane, 11:55: Tyjae Spears 7-yard run (Valentino Ambrosio kick). 28-21 USC Tulane, 4:02: Valentino Ambrosio 42-yard FG. 28-24 USC USC, 1:24: Brenden Rice 19-yard pass from Caleb Williams ( Denis Lynch kick). 35-24 USC Tulane, 0:40: Tyjae Spears 3-yard run (2-pt failed). 35-30, USC 4th Quarter USC, 12:09: Kyron Hudson 4-yard pass from Caleb Williams (Denis Lynch kick). 42-30 USC USC, 4:30: Denis Lynch 43-yard FG. 45-30 USC Tulane, 4:07: Tyjae Spears 4-yard run (Valentino Ambrosio kick). 45-37 USC Tulane, 3:20: Safety. 45-39, USC Tulane, 0:09: Alex Bauman 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt (Valentino Ambrosio kick). 46-45, Tulane

Turning point

Up by 8 with just minutes remaining, the Trojans seemed poised to salt away the game as they set up to return a Tulane kickoff. Inexplicably, Mario Williams allowed the football to bounce straight off his chest and out of bounds at the 1-yard line. With the Trojans forced to fight their way out from the shadow of their own goal line, a safety two plays later turned the game on its head, putting the Green Wave within striking distance down just 6 points and sending the ball back to Tulane with a chance to win the game. With just seconds remaining, they’d make good on that opportunity and complete the scoring drive, downing the Trojans in a collapse for the ages. The dropped kickoff from Williams was just one in a whole slew of disasters for USC, but it was the pivotal and unexpected point upon which the direction of the game changed.

Trojans offensive player of the game

It took 14 games to get there, but Brenden Rice finally had the kind of monster game his potential has always belied. The frustrating drops and failure to play up to his size were gone at last, as Rice used every bit of his strength, speed, and leaping ability to put on a show, making one highlight reel play after another to put the Trojans comfortably in front. Rice led the receiving corps through the first half, heading into the locker room with 4 receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. He made a sensational high-point catch to tear the ball away from a defender early in the 2nd quarter for a 30-yard gain, setting the Trojans up at the goal line for their second score. In USC’s final drive of the half, Rice made his presence felt again with another leaping grab on a back shoulder fade, this time following up with a violent cut to the sideline to leave his defender in the dust before taking the ball out of bounds for a gain of 35-yards. Rice capped off the drive on a 3rd and goal, racing down the back of the endzone to allow a waiting Caleb Williams to hit him for the teams’ fourth touchdown of the day. He made another series of remarkable plays down the stretch, hauling in a bomb down the field for a huge gain and making a sensational catch for a 19-yard touchdown in the second half. He finished the day with 6 receptions for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns, easily the best showing of his career.

Trojans defensive player of the game

There wasn’t much to be said for positive play on the defensive side of the ball for USC, but Mekhi Blackmon was rock solid all day long, manning his cornerback spot as well as anyone could have asked of him. As a tackler, Blackmon was the only Trojan who had a day to be proud of, getting off blocks and making secure tackles on the perimeter with consistency. His instincts for getting to the football paired with the reliability of his tackling form allowed him to make stops when given the opportunity, helping to shut down a handful of runs to the outside and even blowing up a quarterback keeper off the edge. The senior didn’t disappoint in coverage either, refusing to allow a single completion in his direction despite facing a handful of targets. Blackmon did an excellent job to matching a receiver down the sideline on a first half pass attempt intended for the endzone, finding the football and breaking it up with one hand. Later on, he plastered his man on a goal line snap, smothering the out route to force an incompletion. He’d go on to make the biggest defensive play of the day for USC, stripping the ball free from Tyjae Spears in the 4th quarter to stop yet another Tulane drive that appeared destined to end in a score. Blackmon was the most reliable player on the Trojan defense from start to finish, making all the plays required of him and then some.

Trojans play of the game

Brenden Rice’s second touchdown catch of the day was an absolute stunner from start to finish. Caleb Williams rolled left to escape pressure from the pocket, locating a crossing Rice as he approached the near sideline and firing the ball off platform 17-yards down the field and perfectly into his receiver’s outstretched hands. Rice’s hands locked onto the football while his lower half adjusted rapidly, his steps chopping upfield to stay inbounds as he extended his arm just over the pylon for a USC touchdown.

Why USC lost ...

USC’s defense was absolutely atrocious in this contest. This was easily the group’s worst performance of the year; a statement that’s hard to believe given some of the duds they laid earlier in the season, but it remains resoundingly accurate. Whatever tackling woes were on display in the disastrous Pac-12 Championship were exacerbated tenfold against Tulane’s offense, as the Trojans appeared utterly unable to bring down ball carriers with a degree of ineptitude that had been previously unmatched. There wasn’t any way to justify or make sense of it; USC’s defenders simply could not tackle today, failing time after time to make stops even when in perfect position. Though the offense was electric all day, the defense’s total inability to get a stop made it impossible for the team to build any kind of safe lead as Tulane continued to claw back into the game with score after score. In the final stretch of the contest, the Trojan defense made egregious errors in coverage as well, allowing Tulane to escape two 4th-and-long situations despite big moments from the pass rush. It was an absolutely hideous performance for USC on that side of the ball, eventually overshadowing what had been a spectacular performance by Caleb Williams and the offense. Whatever excuses there were to be made for the defense are totally gone now; this was an utterly indefensible performance by every standard imaginable. Whatever struggles USC has had there all year, they’d never been quite this bad. The rapid collapse in the final moments was deserved- you simply can’t expect to win with that kind of performance on the defensive side of the ball.

What it means ...

There was some consternation about whether or not the defense was salvagable heading into this game, and there were decent arguments on either side. Despite their woes against Utah and the general flaws evident throughout the year, stronger performances against UCLA and Notre Dame as well as some consistent positivity in turnover and sack creation made a case for an upwards trajectory on that side of the ball going forwards. After this game, it's abundantly clear that things need to be completely rebuilt for the Trojan defense. The unit should be much better than what it was on the field today- there isn't a single acceptable reason for it to have performed this way in a game of this magnitude. The offense was every bit as productive as it could have been expected to be- there were no surprises there. The fact that this kind of performance by them could still result in a loss speaks volumes as to just how bad things got for the defense today. This is not the kind of trajectory you can take into an offseason as a coaching staff heading into what's supposed to be a playoff-run worthy season. Serious change has to be coming; there's just no way around it.

USC stats