ARLINGTON, Texas -- USC coach Lincoln Riley called it "as tough a loss as I can remember in my entire career."

The Trojans had gone up 15 points with 4:30 left to play in the Cotton Bowl on Monday before a dramatic collapse as Tulane took its first lead of the day with 8 seconds left for a 46-45 win inside AT&T Stadium.

ESPN had given the No. 10-ranked Trojans (11-3) a 99.8 percent win probability at that 4:30 mark of the game.

The No. 16 Green Wave (12-2) scored 23 seconds later after a 59-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Duece Watts and a 4-yard Tyjae Spears touchdown run, followed by Mario Williams fumbling the ensuing kickoff to pin USC at its own 1 yard line to set up a safety two plays later, followed by a final 12-play, 66-yard touchdown drive for Tulane, capped by Alex Bauman's 6-yard touchdown reception in the end zone that was initially ruled an incompletion and overturn by replay review.

That's how USC lost Monday.

Riley was joined by offensive lineman Justin Dedich and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon in the postgame press conference.

After the press conference, quarterback Caleb Williams, linebacker Shane Lee and edge rusher Nick Figueroa were made available to reporters as well. Watch those interviews here: