Countdown to Spring: Three thoughts on USC's tight end storylines

If we were ranking the fan favorites on this USC roster -- and actually, we should circle back to that -- tight end Lake McRee would probably wind up higher on the list than most would initially expect.

The redshirt senior worked his way back from a second torn ACL well ahead of schedule (in just eight months) to be ready for last season, only to sustain a devastating low tackle vs. Michigan that very much looked like the kind of hit that would be season-ending -- especially for a guy with two surgically repaired ACLs. Except, McRee had worked too hard for that, so he went back to the rehab routine he unfortunately has become all too familiar with and missed just three games before returning to action for the rest of the season.

The point being here is that he's an easy guy to root for -- especially in an era when it's become rare to see a fifth-year senior playing out his entire college career where it started, regardless of what adversity has come along the way.

When McRee didn't walk for senior day at the end of last season, it raised some question as to whether he'd be back, but indeed he is and while the Trojans have overhauled and upgraded the depth of talent in their tight end room the last couple years, McRee is still the most reliable option of the group and a major asset entering his final season.

McRee is never going to be the No. 1 option in the USC passing game and he probably won't be an all-conference selection based mostly on the way the Trojans use the position (maybe we'll be surprised!), but he is everything any coaching staff -- or fan base -- could ask for from a player.

And so we start our look at the most intriguing tight end storylines for USC spring practice -- which starts Tuesday -- with McRee ...

