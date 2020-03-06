The outlook for USC's offense in 2020 is one of boundless optimism at most every position -- quarterback certainly, wide receiver definitely, running back probably, even tight end cautiously, with some intriguing additions in play -- but all mitigated to an unknown degree by major questions within the other unit not yet named.

Yes, the Trojans' true offensive potential this year starts with the offensive line -- literally, figuratively and perhaps a little pensively.

USC is left to replace both of its starting tackles from last season in potential first-round NFL draft pick Austin Jackson on the left side and servicable grad transfer Drew Richmond on the right.

Every program loses offensive linemen -- it's hard to keep a five-man unit together in its entirety -- and it's not even that the Trojans are losing a top NFL prospect in Jackson. No, the part that makes this the storyline of the spring for the offense is that it simply doesn't have many obvious replacements for those spots.

"I think we've just got to find a way to get whoever the best five guys are on the field however we've got to shuffle them," offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said, acknowledging that point. "If that means moving guys in, moving guys out, whatever we have to do. We've got to indentify the best five that we have, the five that give us the best chance to be successful and those will be the starting five in whatever order we can put them out there. That's going to be our approach is figure out who those five are and then figure out the best way to line them up to give us a chance to win games and be good in the run game, protect the quarterback, things like that."

