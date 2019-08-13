Graham Harrell hasn’t been shy about privately or publicly stating his desire to increase USC’s offensive tempo. It’s been an unforgiving adjustment at times for all involved.

Yet through 10 days of training camp, Harrell said the offensive line looks to be up to speed.

“They’ve played at good tempo, which is something we’ve stressed," he said. "I think it helps them execute at a higher level. That’s kind of a badge of honor for them. We’re going to play with tempo and we’re going to be in better shape than whoever we’re playing against. I think the O-line’s really taken that on.”

The Trojans’ four quarterbacks had mostly clean pockets to operate in during this past Saturday’s extended scrimmage. While running lanes might not have been abundant, Harrell said they were there in critical moments.

“To me, you’re a good run team if you can run the ball when you have to run the ball, and we did a good job of that,” he said.

One of the prevailing narratives surrounding the Air Raid is that it neutralizes the significance of the offensive line. USC’s new offensive coordinator doesn’t subscribe to that theory, however. Because his scheme involves more running than other versions, he views the O-line as the X factor for the entire offense.

For the Trojans, the most maligned unit of 2018 might be the last (but not least) piece of an explosive puzzle in 2019.

