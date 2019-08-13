USC OC Graham Harrell: 'We have the personnel' for big plays downfield
The downfield passing game was perhaps too much of USC's offense last fall. It was a default mode for then-freshman quarterback JT Daniels when all else failed, and the results were consequently inconsistent.
The Trojans didn't showcase much of that deep aerial attack in the spring as they adjusted to new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell's system, but wide receiver Michael Pittman hinted then that it was still very much in the repertoire.
USC's first scrimmage last Saturday was proof of that, but more telling perhaps were Harrell's comments Tuesday.
"That's also something we've tried to commit to quite a bit and something we think we have a chance to be pretty good at," he said. "But if you're going to be good at it, you've got to work on it. So we've tried to emphasize throwing the ball down the field some in practice, just to get live reps at it. Like I said, if you're hitting it at the rate we're hitting it you should probably do it every play, right?
"That's what coach [Mike] Leach always said, 'If you complete vertical routes 30 percent of the time you should throw them every time.' But again, I've been pretty happy. It's something we've really tried to work on a lot this fall, and I think we're seeing dividends [from] it."
(Continued below with full video interview ...)
Within a span of five series early in USC's first scrimmage, the Trojans saw Velus Jones score on big strikes of about 40 and 65 yards (from Matt Fink and Jack Sears, respectively) and Amon-Ra St. Brown haul in a bomb from JT Daniels that dropped right into his outstretched hands in stride, only to be ultimately ruled a sack. (As QBs are off-limits to tacklers, those plays become judgment calls).
But the point was reiterated nonetheless.
RELATED: Harrell and Tim Drevno weigh in on USC's offensive line so far this camp
