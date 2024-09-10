Four-star 2026 defensive lineman Viliami Moala announced his commitment to USC Tuesday morning following his unofficial visit with the Trojans. The No. 4-ranked prospect in Utah has amassed a long list of options across the country including Oregon, Tennessee, Miami, Arkansas and Utah in addition to schools such as BYU, UCLA and Iowa State.
The Trojans were one of the early teams to enter the mix with an offer after he visited campus last May. He was again at USC this spring for another visit and returned over the weekend to spend some time with the staff and watch the Trojans dismantle Utah State.
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman from Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah is already the sixth commitment for USC in its 2026 class. He is also the fourth four-star member of that group.
Five of the six recruits in the 2026 class who have already given the Trojans their pledge will play defense at the next level.
The recruiting victory for the Trojans is an significant one when it comes to its ongoing battles with Oregon on the West Coast. The Ducks emerged as another top contender with Moala taking multiple visits to Eugene before arriving at his early decision.
Moala is currently rated as the No. 15 defensive tackle in the 2026 class.