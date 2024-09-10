Four-star 2026 defensive lineman Viliami Moala announced his commitment to USC Tuesday morning following his unofficial visit with the Trojans. The No. 4-ranked prospect in Utah has amassed a long list of options across the country including Oregon, Tennessee, Miami, Arkansas and Utah in addition to schools such as BYU, UCLA and Iowa State.

USC's shutout win over Utah State certainly turned some heads and has grabbed the attention of the right people. The dominant defensive showing from D'Anton Lynn's group has sparked even more intrigue in the Trojans from recruiting targets. USC added a commitment from Rivals250 linebacker Ty Jackson following his official trip to LA over the weekend, and Tuesday he was joined in making a decision by another weekend visitor.

The Trojans were one of the early teams to enter the mix with an offer after he visited campus last May. He was again at USC this spring for another visit and returned over the weekend to spend some time with the staff and watch the Trojans dismantle Utah State.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman from Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah is already the sixth commitment for USC in its 2026 class. He is also the fourth four-star member of that group.

Five of the six recruits in the 2026 class who have already given the Trojans their pledge will play defense at the next level.

The recruiting victory for the Trojans is an significant one when it comes to its ongoing battles with Oregon on the West Coast. The Ducks emerged as another top contender with Moala taking multiple visits to Eugene before arriving at his early decision.

Moala is currently rated as the No. 15 defensive tackle in the 2026 class.