News
ago football Edit

DL Viliami Moala becomes USC's sixth 2026 commitment

Matt Moreno • TrojanSports
Recruiting Analyst
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBhbmQgZm9yZW1vc3QgSSB3YW5uYSB0aGFuayBhbGwgdGhl IGNvYWNoZXMgdGhhdCBoYXZlIHJlY3J1aXRlZCBtZSBzaW5jZSBteSBqb3Vy bmV5IGJlZ2FuLCB3aXRoIHRoYXQgYmVpbmcgc2FpZCBJ4oCZbSBwcm91ZCB0 byBzYXkgSeKAmW0gYSBUUk9KQU4hISHinIzwn4++IE15IFJlY3J1aXRtZW50 IGlzIHNodXQgZG93biEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0ZURk8/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNGVEZPPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo X0hlbm55P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9IZW5ueTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaE51YT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hOdWE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWFyb25BbWFhbWE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEFhcm9uQW1hYW1hPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0RhdmVFbWVyaWNrVVNDMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGF2ZUVt ZXJpY2tVU0MxPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Vz Y2ZiP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB1c2NmYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL045RjBNSFg1Q3EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OOUYw TUhYNUNxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFZJTElBTUkgTU9BTEEgKEBBbWlNb2Fs YTU2KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FtaU1vYWxhNTYv c3RhdHVzLzE4MzM1NTE2OTg2MTY1ODYzNDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

USC's shutout win over Utah State certainly turned some heads and has grabbed the attention of the right people. The dominant defensive showing from D'Anton Lynn's group has sparked even more intrigue in the Trojans from recruiting targets. USC added a commitment from Rivals250 linebacker Ty Jackson following his official trip to LA over the weekend, and Tuesday he was joined in making a decision by another weekend visitor.

Four-star 2026 defensive lineman Viliami Moala announced his commitment to USC Tuesday morning following his unofficial visit with the Trojans. The No. 4-ranked prospect in Utah has amassed a long list of options across the country including Oregon, Tennessee, Miami, Arkansas and Utah in addition to schools such as BYU, UCLA and Iowa State.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCB3ZWVrZW5kIGluIExBISBVU0MgVFJPSkFOUyBmYW1pbHkg Z3JhdGVmdWwgYW5kIHRoYW5rZnVsIGZvciB0aGUgbG92ZeKdpO+4j/Cfkpvi naTvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZJ R0hUT04/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGSUdI VE9OPC9hPuKcjO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWENWWGVWUE5U USI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hDVlhlVlBOVFE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg VklMSUFNSSBNT0FMQSAoQEFtaU1vYWxhNTYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQW1pTW9hbGE1Ni9zdGF0dXMvMTgzMzM0MzA5NjQwNDUy NTE4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Trojans were one of the early teams to enter the mix with an offer after he visited campus last May. He was again at USC this spring for another visit and returned over the weekend to spend some time with the staff and watch the Trojans dismantle Utah State.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman from Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah is already the sixth commitment for USC in its 2026 class. He is also the fourth four-star member of that group.

Five of the six recruits in the 2026 class who have already given the Trojans their pledge will play defense at the next level.

The recruiting victory for the Trojans is an significant one when it comes to its ongoing battles with Oregon on the West Coast. The Ducks emerged as another top contender with Moala taking multiple visits to Eugene before arriving at his early decision.

Moala is currently rated as the No. 15 defensive tackle in the 2026 class.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTc5MDY3NDAvNjUzYmU0MDUwZGM5ZWUwNTNjMzg4 MWEwJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
