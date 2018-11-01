Before every one of Drake London's earliest flag football games, dating back to first and second grade, he would watch highlights of former USC running back Reggie Bush to get himself pumped up and ready to play.

"I've watched him forever," he said.

London eventually outgrew the running back position and turned himself into a dual-sport prospect as both a wide receiver and basketball standout, but growing up a Bush fan influenced his plans for the future nonetheless.

"Like I've always been saying every time somebody asks me, the family atmosphere there and the connections, it's just been my dream school ever since I was little. So perfect fit," London said of the Trojans.

And nothing has changed that opinion despite USC's turbulent fall, with the football team mired in a 4-4 record and making a couple staff changes earlier this week. He made that clear while talking to TrojanSports.com last week.