DT commit Tomuhini Topui says new vibe has keyed USC's recruiting surge

"I think just the goal that they're trying to instill and seeing kids buy into the program. Before, they'd say they have a goal ... but actually seeing the kids really buy into the program and really have one mind as a unit is the biggest thing."

"I think really just the overall vibe of the place. A lot more energy, some coaches changed, but other than that just a vibe," Topui said. "A lot of kids when they take their trip up there, compared to recent trips they took up there, they could tell it's different. For me, that first change was that junior day [in January] for me, which it was like that for a lot of kids. The vibe is different now.

Earlier this week, he was in Indianapolis for the Rivals Five-Star event and shared his thoughts on how the Trojans have built the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country with elite prospects like himself locking in early commitments and so far holding firm.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Flipping four-star Rivals250 defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui from Oregon at the start of April was one of the biggest recruiting wins in this cycle for USC, and Topui hasn't looked back since that decision, making himself a regular presence around campus and the program.

Topui took his USC official visit the first weekend of June, along with a large contingent of USC commits, and it wasn't so much about reinforcing his Trojans decision but rather letting his family get a closer look at why he believes so much in this coaching staff.

"It felt great just being able to see all the guys, all the commits. The majority of commits were there my weekend, so just really build that chemistry together, get to know each other a little bit more, get to know each other's families, the coaches' families, it was great," he said.

"I was really just trying to build a relationship with coaches' families, just so my mom and them, my family could build a relationship with their families, so my family understands that I'm going to be in good hands."

A big part of the bond that's already formed between many of the commits starts with USC's renewed commitment to securing the top local talent as a priority. Of USC's 30 commits, 17 are California recruits.

"The majority of the commits are California kids, so just seeing the goal and plan that we're trying to have, trying to create here is going to be great," Topui said.

Within that, Topui is one of three commits from national power Mater Dei HS in USC's extended backyard, along with four-star linebacker Shaun Scott and five-star tight end Mark Bowman.

There had been questions in recent years about the state of the Trojans' connection with Mater Dei, which had long been a fruitful pipeline for USC for many years, but those questions should be quieted now.

"Just being able to have that Mater Dei-'SC connection, that pipeline being built again, hopefully trying to get more kids in the future, with us three now setting that pipeline back with 'SC is great," Topui said.

Topui was asked if there is anyone he's still trying to recruit to join him at USC, and he said while he's open to helping where needed, "We have everyone we really wanted."