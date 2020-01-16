HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Kobe Pepe has already settled in at USC as an early enrollee, moving onto campus last week and starting classes this past Monday. But for the next few days, he's a high school football player one more time while competing in the Polynesian Bowl all-star showcase.

Pepe, an intriguing defensive tackle from national power St. John Bosco High School, is actually one of three USC defensive line signees taking part in the event this week, but as the only who has already spent some time in the program he could better speak to the uncertainty surrounding the Trojans' defensive coordinator search.

"We've all been asking, all the players, coach still has been hesitant to give us any information -- especially defensive coordinator and special teams coach as well," Pepe said Thursday after practice at Aloha Stadium.

USC fired defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast a day after losing to Iowa in the Holiday Bowl late last month, and nearly three weeks later the Trojans still don't have a replacement hired.



