Adding the commitment from one of the Fegans brothers was enough excitement for USC on Sunday, but just a short time after Alabama transfer Tre'Quon announced his decision his younger brother Anquon made his commitment known making his plans to play for the Trojans public as well.

The four-star safety from Thompson High School in Alabaster has already become one of the most sought after recruits in the 2025 class. Within minutes of his older brother announcing his future plans, Anquon decided it was time to end his recruitment making it a big day for the Trojans.

The younger Fegans is currently rated as the No. 19 prospect overall in the 2025 class and the No. 3 safety.

He has added offers from many of the top programs across the country already including in-state Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Florida, Arkansas and many others.

Fegans is the first commitment for USC in the 2025 class.

His older brother announced his plans after taking recent trips to Arizona, Georgia Tech and UCF. The Alabama transfer is considered a four-star player and top-200 transfer by Rivals.

Anquon Fegans finished his sophomore season with 67 tackles, a eye-popping 9 interceptions, 11 passes defensed and a pair of forced fumbles.