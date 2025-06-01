Trojans advance to NCAA regional final after win over Saint Mary's

The USC baseball program waited a decade -- with several coaching changes and resets along the way -- to get back to the NCAA postseason, but the Trojans are making it clear they aren't just happy to be back.

They have bigger goals in mind.

With a 6-4 win over Saint Mary's on Saturday, USC advanced to the finals of the Corvallis (Oregon) Regional and will play Sunday against either the Gaels again or host Oregon State, needing just one more win to advance to the NCAA super regionals for the first time since 2005.

USC (37-21), which came into the weekend as the No. 3 seed in the four-team field, is the only one left unbeaten from the weekend, so if the Trojans lose Sunday there would be a winner-take-all rematch Monday.

"It's big. It's a stepping stone. We talked about building this program well and rekindling the fire that's been here in the past history of this program, so I know that the guys, they just answered the call, answered the bell every time we've asked them to in big moments. So just proud of them," coach Andy Stankiewicz said. "We know we've still got work to do tomorrow, so big day tomorrow, but certainly it's a big stepping stone for our program."

Ethan Hedges went 2-for-4 with 2 home runs and 2 RBI to lead the way, while Augie Lopez also homered and drove in 2 runs and Abbrie Covarrubias was 3-for-4 with 2 runs scored.

Mason Edwards gave up 3 runs on 6 hits and 0 walks with 6 strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings to get the win, and Caden Hunter notched the save with 2 strikeouts over 1 1/3 clean innings.

"You've heard coach say it a thousand times that it's time to get this program back to where it has been, and I think that this year we've really got all the pieces to do that and we've shown that we've got the talent to do that," Hedges said. "I think that throughout this year we've had a lot of ups and downs, but we know with each other we're right where we want to be and we have the guys to do it."

Hedges, USC's lone All-Big Ten first-team selection, now has a team-leading 14 home runs this season, and he got the Trojans started quickly Saturday with a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning.