USC hires strength coach Trumain Carroll away from Kansas State

A week after parting ways with director of football sports performance Bennie Wylie, USC has a new head strength coach as it announced the hiring of Trumain Carroll.

Carroll had been in the same role at Kansas State since 2021.

“Coach Carroll is an accomplished strength and conditioning professional who has consistently trained his teams to compete at the highest level,” coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. “His ability to develop players with an emphasis on a strong team culture has been evident throughout his career. He will have a tremendous impact on our program. We’re excited to welcome Trumain and his family to USC.”

Carroll, who was a defensive end at Oklahoma State from 2001-05, has two decades of experience as a strength and conditioning coach, starting out as an assistant at his alma mater and then becoming the director of strength and conditioning at Missouri-Kansas City from 2008-11, the head strength and conditioning coach at South Carolina State from 2011-12, an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Oklahoma State from 2013-14, the director of strength and conditioning at SMU from 2015-17, the director of strength and conditioning at Arkansas from 2018-19, the director of football strength and conditioning at South Florida in 2020 and then on to Kansas State.

Throughout Carroll's time in Manhattan, Kan., the Wildcats recorded a combined 36-17 record, collected three bowl victories and the 2022 Big 12 Championship, K-State was one of only five Power 4 teams to win at least nine games in each of the last three seasons with at least one conference championship in that timeframe.

In announcing the hire on Twitter, USC called it "a new era of physicality" for the program.