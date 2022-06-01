While all the focus is on the 2023 recruiting class right now, especially with a pivotal month of official visits ahead, USC made a significant move earlier this week with the 2024 class in offering DJ Lagway, the No. 1-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the next cycle.

Lagway, out of Willis, Texas, is the No. 7 overall prospect at any position in the 2024 class and took a visit to USC on Monday, after spending the weekend in Santa Monica at Steve Clarkson's QB Retreat. He announced his Trojans offer later that day.

Until this week, the Trojans didn't have a clear publicly-known focus at QB for 2024, but they sure do now.

"Basically, that I'm their guy that they're going to recruit and that they're going to put all their chips in, and until I make this decision to go to them or somewhere else [that's the plan]," Lagway told TrojanSports.com, of the message from the USC staff. "But for QB in 2024, I'm their guy right now -- they want to try to recruit me."