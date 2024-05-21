Eric Musselman fills out USC roster with San Diego transfer Kevin Patton Jr
In a month and a half, new USC men's basketball coach Eric Musselman has now completely rebuilt the Trojans' roster.
Ultimately left with just one returning player or recruit following the departure of former coach Andy Enfield, Musselman has added 10 transfers and commitments from two high school prospects to bring the roster to its capacity at 13 scholarship players.
The last of those additions came Monday when San Diego wing Kevin Patton Jr. announced his USC commitment.
Patton, a 6-foot-8 guard from Temecula, made the All-WCC Freshman Team last season in his first year of college basketball, averaging 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He started 16 of the 30 games he played in for San Diego and tied for the team lead with 42 steals while also tying for first in the conference with 1.3 blocks per game. He scored in double figures 14 times, including a season-high 19 points vs. Santa Clara.
Most of Musselman's roster additions have been established veterans with limited eligibility left -- largely Band-aids for next season. But Patton can be a part of the Trojans' longer-term future as well with three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Overall, here are the new pieces joining the Trojans for the 2024-25 season, in addition to returning forward Harrison Hornery: 6-foot-10 forward Josh Cohen (UMass), 6-3 guard Bryce Pope (San Diego), 6-1 guard Clark Slajchert (Penn), 6-7 forward Saint Thomas (Northern Colorado), 6-6 forward Matt Knowling (Yale), 6-7 guard Chibuzo Agbo (Boise State), 6-8 forward Rashaun Agee (Bowling Green), 6-7 forward Williams II (Michigan), 6-foot-6 point guard Desmond Claude (Xavier) and 6-8 wing Patton (San Diego), along with commitments from 6-5 guard and top-40 national prospect Isaiah Elohim and 6-8 four-star forward Jalen Shelley (ranked the No. 62 overall national prospect).