Eric Musselman took over a USC basketball program with just two returning scholarship player -- a rotation player who averaged just 3.3 points per game in Harrison Hornery and an unproven second-year player in Brandon Gardner who was limited to just 4 minutes on the court in his freshman season.

But in this transfer portal era of college sports, such things can change very substantially very quickly.

Just two and a half weeks into his Trojans tenure, Musselman has already filled eight more roster spots, leaving just three scholarships left to utilize in building his first USC basketball team.

That, after a flurry of commitments over the weekend and into Monday from San Diego transfer guard Bryce Pope, Yale transfer forward Matt Knowling, Northern Colorado transfer forward Saint Thomas, Bowling Green transfer forward Rashaun Agee, Boise State transfer guard Chibuzo Agbo and four-star shooting guard and top-40 national prospect Isaiah Elohim, who was committed to Musselman at Arkansas previously.

That influx of talent adds to Hornery, Gardner and earlier transfer pickups, forward Josh Cohen (UMass) and guard Clark Slajchert (Penn).