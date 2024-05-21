In a month and a half, new USC men's basketball coach Eric Musselman has now completely rebuilt the Trojans' roster.

Ultimately left with just one returning player or recruit following the departure of former coach Andy Enfield, Musselman has added 10 transfers and commitments from two high school prospects to bring the roster to its capacity at 13 scholarship players.

The last of those additions came Monday when San Diego wing Kevin Patton Jr. announced his USC commitment.