TrojanSports - Evan Mobley talks All-American honor, NBA draft buzz and keeping his focus

Evan Mobley had quite a bar to reach this season to meet the expectations and hype that preceded his arrival at USC as a 5-star freshman, one of the top-ranked recruits in the country and a projected future NBA lottery pick.

Per most reasonable expectations, whatever the Trojans were going to be this season largely rested on the 7-footer’s shoulders.

And fittingly it was that aspect that coach Andy Enfield mentioned first in highlighting Mobley's inclusion on the Associated Press All-America second team this week -- denoting him in the record books as one of the top 10 players in all of college basketball this year.

"That's quite an honor. It's our first All-American since we've been here at USC," said Enfield, who is in his eighth year with the program. "We've obviously had some excellent basketball players the last few years. Evan will be our sixth NBA player who will be shortly in the league. But what an accomplishment. I think the biggest thing about Evan is he's a winner, just like Onyeka [Okongwu] was last year. If you have one-and-done players ... it's very important that they help you win games, and Evan has done just an amazing job of buying into the team concept.

"He's such a hard worker, he's really improved throughout the season offensively and defensively and he's a much better player right now than he was just a month ago, so we're very, very excited for him and happy for him."

Mobley is indeed the biggest reason -- literally and figuratively -- that USC (22-7) is back in the NCAA tournament this week for the first time since 2017 and the third time in Enfield's eight-year tenure.

In averaging team-highs of 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game, Mobley was as advertised in what is expected to be his only year of college basketball. He had already joined a most exclusive list last week in becoming the first Pac-12 player and just the second major conference player ever (along with Anthony Davis's 2011-12 season at Kentucky) to win league player of the year, freshman of the year and defensive player of the year honors in the same season. He is presently the only Division I player averaging at least 16.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks.

Mobley, who also earned second-team All-American honors from the US Basketball Writers Association, is the first Trojans basketball player to make any All-America team since Sam Clancy was a second-team selection in 2002.

For his part, Mobley said he hasn't reflected on those feats just yet -- "After the season I'm going to really look back and really take it all in," he said. -- but he shared his reaction to the All-American honors.

"It's great that I was named second-team because only a few players in the whole entire college basketball get named that," he said simply.

Again, this was expected from Mobley -- fair or not. He was the No. 4-ranked national recruit in his class per Rivals. But that doesn't make it any less impressive.

Enfield spoke Wednesday of the development he's seen from Mobley over the course of this season in carrying those weighty expectations and delivering upon them.

"Defensively, he had to learn how to play team defense and individual defense. When high school players come to the college game, it's a big learning curve, and Evan picked it up very quickly and was very willing. He had to also adjust to the physicality of the game. In the high school level there may have been a 6-6, 6-7 center trying to post him up -- now you have guys who are his size and outweigh him by 30, 40, 50 pounds. So he had to learn to adjust to the physicality on the defensive end, and obviously on offense he had to improve his skill set and also figure out when teams run two players at him -- whether it's in the low post, mid post, perimeter or in the scoring area off the dribble -- he had to learn to play against that as well," Enfield said. "So he's done a great job in all aspects and we're excited for him."

Mobley also touched on what he felt he improved over the course of this season.

"I feel like I improved my shooting a lot more. [Early on] a lot more points came from dunks or layups and gradually throughout the season I'm shooting a lot more mid-ranges and 3s. Because I feel like the teams are playing to my strengths back in the paint so I can't just get layups and dunks, so I have to adapt and that's where I feel I adapted," he said.