Everything Lincoln Riley said on naming Jayden Maiava USC's starting QB

"And I want to say, like, listen, Miller Moss has done a really good job for us. Like, you could literally not change one thing that Miller's done and we could be sitting here with a really, really good record right now. Miller has done a very good job. He's been a really good leader for this team. He's been loyal to this program. He has worked hard, and he has done a lot of really good things on the football field. So this is not a reflection of anything more than we have another good player in the room and we feel like he gives us a good opportunity, and we felt like this was, when we went back and evaluated, that this was the best thing for the team. It's really that simple."

"We go back and evaluate like we do every single game. We have two good players in the room, and when we went back and looked at it we felt like it was in the best interest of the team to give Jayden a chance here. It's that simple," Riley said.

Full Lincoln Riley transcript:

You said Saturday you didn't expect to find snaps for Jayden Maiava moving forward, what changed?

"I didn't say that. I said I was going to make decisions based on what was best for the team to win, and nothing's changed. We go back and evaluate like we do every single game. We have two good players in the room, and when we went back and looked at it we felt like it was in the best interest of the team to give Jayden a chance here. It's that simple. I know, listen, I've been through enough of these with QBs, I know the QBs at any program, especially one like this, are a lightning rod. We've made a lot of other changes at other positions throughout this trying to find our best lineups and have the best possible lineup to help us go win that aren't going to get the attention and publicity, and I get it. It's just, it's part of football, but there was nothing more to this decision than that.

"And I want to say, like, listen, Miller Moss has done a really good job for us. Like, we, you could literally not change one thing that Miller's done and we could be sitting here with a really, really good record right now. Miller has done a very good job. He's been a really good leader for this team. He's been loyal to this program. He has worked hard, and he has done a lot of really good things on the football field. So this is not a reflection of anything more than we have another good player in the room and we feel like he gives us a good opportunity, and we felt like this was, when we went back and evaluated, that this was the best thing for the team. It's really that simple."

What have you seen from Jayden Maiava to make you feel that way?

"He’s improved throughout the year. He improved in camp. And he’s continued to improve. I think he’s handled it – it’s not easy being the backup, and I felt like he’s handled that well. He’s improved every single week. I think he’s learned a lot from having a guy like Miller in the room that’s as smart and understands our offense as good as Miller does. So, he’s put together some really good practices. He’s a talented kid. And so, uh – in these, it’s tough. It’s like you’ve got two children, especially at that position, and only one of them is going to be out there. But we’re obviously excited for Jayden to get this opportunity."

Was it tough to deliver the news to Miller Moss and how did he handle it?

"It was tough. It was tough. I’ve been a part of a few of these. It’s never easy. There’s nothing easy about it. Especially when you’ve got a guy that’s worked hard and has done a lot of really good things. Honestly, I’ve been in times where it’s easier, and the guy’s not playing very good at all and the team is getting blown out, and it’s, like, painfully obvious, right? Like anybody could do it. Ones like these where it’s a tough call, it’s tough. I was part of one a few years ago where we were undefeated at the time. And so you never know 100%. Nobody has got a crystal ball. But we just come in here, like a play call, like decisions we make, we make the best decision we can that we feel like are in the best interest of this program, and it’s my job to take the emotion out of it. You have a loyalty to all of these guys individually, but you got a bigger loyalty to the team and program, and it has always got to stay that way."

Was it a gut feeling on your part, or did you have markers to decide change needed?

“I would never do it on a gut feeling, but I don’t know that there’s always – that you would just solely rely on one or the other. I think there’s all different things that you take into it, that you take into account with decisions like this. And then, again, there’s been a lot of them made throughout the year at differing positions that aren’t going to get the attention that this was. So this is a pretty normal thing, it’s a pretty normal exercise, it’s just not happening with a quote-unquote normal position. I mean, and so, uh, we try to look at everything, take everything into account, and just make the very best decisions.”

What do you think Jayden Maiava can bring that has been missing?

“I don’t want to talk about anything that’s been missing. I mean, it’s, this is about this point forward and preparing this week and getting ready to play Nebraska. And so, uh, I’m excited about the progress that he’s made. I think he’s really improved. Their skillsets are not all that different, and so I don’t anticipate us changing a lot offensively. It’s not like we’re going to all of a sudden come out there and break out some new offense. I’m excited for him to get a chance to run our system and get a chance to work it here for a few weeks, and then be ready to go.”

Knowing that Jayden's a little bit younger, is this a decision that you make kind of thinking about the future in this program or just about this week?

"This is just about this week because there's so much to unfold and I just feel like I owe it to Jonah Monheim and all the other guys here that'll be playing their last few games as Trojans here coming up, guys that have been a big part of this climb here and what we've been able to do and just the team as a whole. I mean, you only get so many moments with this team, and so I've never tried to make decisions – I’m not saying you don’t think about the future, because of course we do – but I think I’m in the wrong if I’m only looking at it and so this is not a decision with the future in mind. This is a decision with two weeks to go."

Miller has another year of eligibility, when you sit down with him and talk to him about that what’s the message to him going forward?

"He’s just got to be ready for the next opportunity, we never know how that’s going to play out. I’ve had these play out where something like this happens and a guy goes to another school and he ends up playing in the NFL. I’ve had these happen where a guy sat down, didn’t play for a little bit and then went back in and played even better and took it over, and took off and ran from there. Anything can happen – it’s football. The tough thing is you don’t know exactly what’s gonna happen, but if I know Miller he’ll stay in a really positive mindset. He’ll come and go to work for this team and he’ll be ready for his next opportunity no matter where it is and we’re going to continue to push and coach him to help him."