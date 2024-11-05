Jayden Maiava to take over as USC's starting quarterback

in other news
It will be interesting to hear from coach Lincoln Riley what changed in the course of a couple days.
Asked after USC's loss at Washington on Saturday if he was interested in taking a longer look at backup quarterback Jayden Maiava over the final games of the season, Riley said "I wouldn't say that right now, no. For us right now, what we're looking at, is what is the best lineup, the best people to help us win each and every week and we're going to keep our focus there."
Between Saturday and Monday, Riley apparently decided the best quarterback to help his team win is Maiava, the redshirt sophomore who transferred in from UNLV in the offseason but has played sparingly so far.
USCFootball.com's Connor Morrisette was first to report the news Monday night and ESPN's Pete Thamel and Paolo Uggeti and the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje followed with their own reports Tuesday morning that Maiava will start against Nebraska after USC's bye this week.
Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane also tweeted about his excitement for Maiava getting his opportunity.
The move comes after Moss completed 30 of 50 passes for 293 yards, 2 touchdowns and a season-high 3 interceptions in USC's 26-21 loss at Washington. One of those picks went off the fingertips of wide receiver Kyle Ford but could have been better thrown, one was a no-risk heave at the end of the first half and the third was a bad read straight to Washington linebacker Carson Bruener, while Moss had another potential INT dropped by a Huskies defensive lineman.
Overall, Moss, a redshirt junior, has passed for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns and 9 interceptions (plus 2 rushing touchdowns) in his first year as USC's starting quarterback.
Meanwhile, Maiava has been limited to the mop-up work he got vs. Utah State, Wisconsin and Rutgers, as he's completed 8 of 11 passes for 66 yards and rushed 3 times for 27 yards and a touchdown this season.
Maiava transferred to USC last offseason after passing for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushing for 277 yards and 3 TDs as a redshirt freshman at UNLV.
As he already used his redshirt season there in 2022, there is no eligibility to protect with Maiava this season. With three games left, USC will now get a longer look and chance to evaluate if the 6-foot-4, 220-pound dual-threat quarterback is the guy for the future of this USC offense.