Jayden Maiava to take over as USC's starting quarterback

It will be interesting to hear from coach Lincoln Riley what changed in the course of a couple days.

Asked after USC's loss at Washington on Saturday if he was interested in taking a longer look at backup quarterback Jayden Maiava over the final games of the season, Riley said "I wouldn't say that right now, no. For us right now, what we're looking at, is what is the best lineup, the best people to help us win each and every week and we're going to keep our focus there."

Between Saturday and Monday, Riley apparently decided the best quarterback to help his team win is Maiava, the redshirt sophomore who transferred in from UNLV in the offseason but has played sparingly so far.

USCFootball.com's Connor Morrisette was first to report the news Monday night and ESPN's Pete Thamel and Paolo Uggeti and the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje followed with their own reports Tuesday morning that Maiava will start against Nebraska after USC's bye this week.

Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane also tweeted about his excitement for Maiava getting his opportunity.