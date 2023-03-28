How has Devan Thompkins continued to emerge and how much is he pushing to be a factor?

"Yeah, we’re messing with him a little bit at several positions. He’s worked mostly 3-technique and some of the field end for us here. He’s doing some good things. Playing inside for him is a little new, but you kind of look at his body and how he’s grown in a short amount of time. Some of it is maybe us projecting a little bit towards the future of what he may grow into and what it looks likely he will. He’s probably more comfortable today playing out on the edge, but obviously we’re playing the long game here a little bit. He’s going to get a look at 3-technique and at end here throughout the spring. He’s doing some good things. He’s learning. It’s one thing to be out there on a scout team and make plays, but now you’re kind of really zeroing into learning the defense and all that comes with that, and there’s a little bit of adjustment period. So he had that early in spring, but he’s started to flash a little bit."

What was the evaluation process for Thompkins, given that he only played one year of HS football?



