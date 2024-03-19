Lincoln Riley transcript:

With Jonah Monheim moving to center, how do you feel about the depth at tackle and who do you feel comfortable playing there in games at this point?

"Depth at tackle is – the quality is good, the depth is a little bit of a concern right now. There’s certainly a possibility that we may look to add someone there, obviously just kind of see spring unfolds. Some of these young guys are going to get a ton of reps. A Tobias Raymond, a Justin Tauanuu who just got here, because of the depth they will get a million reps, it’ll be fun to see them progress. But right now, Paige and Murphy right now would certainly be the first two in there. But we’re going to experiment, we’ve got a couple of the other body types out there that we feel like athletically can move around and do some things and obviously we've still got a few freshmen that will be here with us this summer. So we’re going to toy around with the lineups a little bit, move some guys around, but certainly o all the positions, that's one of the few that we know that we’re going to either probably have to move somebody or bring somebody in."