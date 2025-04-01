Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's fourth spring practice

Riley also talked about the noticeable increase in mass along both sides of the offensive line, five-star freshman Jahkeem Stewart working at both defensive end and on the interior of the defensive line, the impact of transfer running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan, the growth of second-year wide receiver Xavier Jordan and more.

"We challenged them, we talked to the team about it's only going to happen if it's important to them. We can sit there and say whatever as coaches, they've got to make it important to them to come out here today and match or exceed the intensity that we had on Saturday because Saturday was a great practice. And they did," Riley said. "They were intense -- we actually had to break them up a couple of times, which I don't mind doing that and it's good to see them kind of pushing the issue."

What's different about recruiting right now from a year ago?

"I mean, a lot of things. Staff's different, got some different guys on the field, obviously the personnel department's changed a lot, the group there's doing a great job, that massive structure behind you right there is actually kind of real now so people come out here and see. I just think there's a lot of momentum in every area, kind of like I've been saying. I think you're seeing the results of that, and too we've got a '26 class that's a really good class across the country but especially in Southern California, especially in LA, it's a tremendous class and it's a lot of guys that not only are their individual futures important to them, like doing it here in LA, doing it at USC, understanding that opportunity, these guys they see that and see it collectively. It's a pretty cool thing to watch unfold."

What's the biggest thing you're doing differently this spring practice?

"I would still say the depth on the line of scrimmage that we've worked obviously to recruit, develop, train, you just feel that a little bit more kind of each and every year. There's more good players, there's more depth, there's more competition, there's more size. That's probably the biggest thing I would point to right now. It's a good group, practices have been really competitive like we would expect up to this point. There's not really new systems being implemented like there were obviously defensively last year, so you feel a little bit of difference there in terms of we're maybe a little further ahead."

Where does Xavier Jordan stand after a quiet freshman year?

"Yeah, he battled some injuries last year, had some growing up to do, but it feels like he's starting to come out of that a little bit. He's made some plays, he's a very athletic, explosive kid that no question can help our football team on both offense and special teams. He's got to continue to grow up, continue to be consistent, but all the tools are there. He's off to a good start. He's made some plays for us early on in the spring and he's just got to keep growing, but with our depth right now at receiver it's a great opportunity for him."

We saw Jahkeem break off with the defensive tackles for a bit, have you figured out where he fits best yet?

"No, we're working him at both. Even his first padded practice he took snaps at both interior and on the edge, and he gives you some of that flexibility because the size is there to be able play some inside. And we wondered a little bit about that just given the fact he should be a junior in high school right now and you throw him inside he really hasn't had much problem, and on the edge he's got the athleticism to certainly impact it there as well. Like a lot of these new guys, we're kind of trying to figure out where he best fits and spring's a great time to get some work. And he's done a great job of learning and trying to progress himself to where he can get in there and [play] multiple positions, which isn't easy to do for a true freshman."