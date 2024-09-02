"That was some pretty good Big Ten football today," Riley said. "I mean, I don't know, we're just not into it for messages, man. My message is I really like my team, I like our team, I like our defense, I like our coaches, I like our offense, I like our special teams, I like the vibe of this team. It's a long, long, long ways to go, but I'm sure glad I'm coaching these guys."

And in his postgame press conference, he touted his team's resilience, the belief he and his staff have had in what they're building behind the scenes, the way the Trojans' rebuilt defense rose to the occasion Sunday, the poise quarterback Miller Moss showed in leading the late scoring drives and much more.

After perhaps the biggest win of his USC career, as his No. 23-ranked Trojans rallied late to top No. 13 LSU, 27-20, coach Lincoln Riley walked off the field pumping his arms above his head to the fans gathered above the tunnel to the locker room.

Opening statement:

"Just an awesome team win, great environment in there, great stadium, great opponent. The two teams really went at it, kind of traded blows the entire game. I was proud of our guys because we had some missed opportunities as a football team. We felt like for a while there we were outplaying them a little bit more than what the scoreboard looked like. We had a couple of chances offensively, we thought we had a pretty good chance to pick the touchdown ball down there in our end zone defensively. But our guys were resilient, they kept battling. I was proud of a lot of new players on both sides. Obviously, the massive changes defensively. I was just really proud of how hard and how well we played, how much we trusted it, and then when there was adversity we didn't panic as a football team. We just kept grinding, and we were a tough, gritty, physical team that got it done in the end.

"So it was a fun game. Hat's off to LSU. It looks like they're going to be a really good football team this year, no surprise, but proud of our guys for getting the win and looking forward to get back to LA. It will be fun to get back to LA, fun to get in the Coliseum for our first home game. I'm sure our fans are pretty juiced up right now, pretty excited as they should be, and looking forward to getting a home game."

After an offseason of preaching patience with this rebuild, how much does this win validate everything?

"Yeah, like I tell you guys, I don't coach for the media, I don't coach for headlines. We just try to do what's best in our program, and we try to stay just incredibly committed to it regardless of what anybody says on the outside -- whether they agree with us or don't agree with us is honestly irrelevant to us. We know what we've been building, we're very confident in the approach that we're taking, with the people that we're putting in our program, players, staff, everyone.

"And I just know, I'm not the most experienced guy, but I've been through a couple of these, I have a decent idea of what pretty good looks like, and I know we're making progress. It was fun to get the win today, but obviously opportunities like this don't come every single day. A high-profile opponent and obviously all the exciting leadup to the game, so I'm glad that we took advantage of it. But regardless of what happened today, it's still not going to change what we're building, a thing we're doing. We're just so committed to it, and nothing's going to change it. We're just going to keep getting better, and I'm proud of us for taking this step and getting this opportunity done today."

What kind of message do you want to put out there about this team as you go into the Big Ten?

"That was some pretty good Big Ten football today. I mean, I don't know, we're just not into it for messages, man. My message is I really like my team, I like our team, I like our defense, I like our coaches, I like our offense, I like our special teams, I like the vibe of this team. It's a long, long, long ways to go, but I'm sure glad I'm coaching these guys."