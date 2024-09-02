LAS VEGAS -- Lincoln Riley had just commented a couple days earlier how he knew fans and media would take whatever happened Week 1 and project it upon the rest of the season, as if the narrative had already been written when that is never actually the reality.

In this case, though, that wouldn't be so bad if it held true for his Trojans.

As LSU coach Brian Kelly was pounding his fist on a table and talking about how "angry" he was at his team for not finding a way to close out such a big opportunity Sunday night, Riley was touting the Trojans' resilience and his preternaturally-poised new starting quarterback, the team's revamped defense and unflinching belief in each other, and in general the collective conviction in everything the staff and players have been building behind the scenes that came to fruition Sunday night.

Or seemed to, at least.

No. 23-ranked USC rallied from a 4-point deficit late in the fourth quarter and won on a go-ahead 13-yard touchdown run from Woody Marks with 8 seconds left to top the No. 13 Tigers, 27-20, inside a raucous Allegiant Stadium with the full attention of the national college football world watching on ABC (or at least those who aren't DirecTV subscribers).

Was it perfect? Of course not, but why would it need to be Game 1?

So to Riley's point earlier in the week, if fans (or converted critics) want to believe what they saw Sunday in Las Vegas was a harbinger of what's to come the rest of the way for these Trojans ... well, let 'em!

The players sure believe it.

"We worked really hard throughout the offseason to build an identity of a tough team, a team that really cares about each other. ... I think our identity really shown through throughout the latter part of that game," quarterback Miller Moss said.

Said safety Akili Arnold: "That's the one thing I really got out of today was how much of a team we are together."

Honestly, it was palpable -- as much as nebulous intangibles can be.

There is something distinctly different about these Trojans that started manifesting back in December ahead of the bowl game when they hit the reset button after a deflating five-loss season.

It starts with Moss. If anyone thought his starting debut in that bowl game was a fluke, he backed it up in a big way Sunday while completing 27 of 36 passes for 378 yards, 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions. The stats aren't what tell the story this time, though.

The offense had flatlined in the second half, going three-and-out, followed by a promising drive stalling and ending with a field goal, another three-and-out and then a turnover on downs on a series in which Moss had two passes batted down at the line (and nearly intercepted as a result).

USC was trailing 17-13 at that point with 8:38 remaining. There was a reason why Kelly thought his Tigers were on the way to closing out a momentous season-opening win.

Moss was unfazed, however.

"Within that set of downs we had two batted passes -- both which would have gone for big plays. So I think just the ability to keep trusting it, continuing to be us offensively is really important," he'd say later. "Just having a team that continues to do their job and execute regardless of the situation I think was important. I think that showed up."

It would, but first the defense had to do its part.

A year ago, having to rely on the defense to keep the Trojans in a game would have had fans queasy.

But that was then -- and this is D'Anton Lynn.

USC's new defensive coordinator delivered on the offseason optimism in his Trojans debut, as his unit opened the game with a fourth-down stand that ended a 13-play Tigers drive at the 3 and then forced punts on three of its next six defensive series.

It needed another stop midway through the fourth quarter and wasted no time delivering. Defensive end Braylan Shelby stuffed LSU running back John Emery for a 5-yard loss on the first play of that possession, and after a 14-yard completion set up a third-and-1, linebacker Eric Gentry delivered another tackle for loss on Emery to force a punt.

"There's a vibe and a confidence about that group right now, and we're just only going to get better," Riley said. "So, really proud of the effort tonight, and I'm not surprised. But it was cool to see in that moment, in that arena, us believe in it as much as we did."

Now, it was the offense's turn, and knowing the Trojans had to strike on that ensuing drive, Moss connected with Kyron Hudson for a 20-yard gain on the first play, Marks followed with a 16-yard run and on the third play they were in the end zone as Moss zipped an absolute dart over a trailing defensive back and right into the grasp of Ja'Kobi Lane for 28-yard go-ahead touchdown and 20-17 lead with 5:44 to play.

It might be the best pass Moss has thrown as a Trojan, and it came when they absolutely had to have it.