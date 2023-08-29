What did you see on film reviewing the game?

"I liked the way we played up front on the defensive line, had a lot of push, saw it coming from a lot of different areas, a lot of different angles, which has obviously been a point of emphasis. So pleased with what we did there. Really both sides of the ball, there were a lot of clean plays. In a way, we probably played a quite a bit cleaner game than we did a year ago against Rice. But we had a couple of critical errors on both sides that held us back at times. But the fun thing is watching it, they’re totally correctable, totally self-inflicted and I wouldn't expect that we would not carry those forward because the amount of good on there is pretty exciting."

Raleek Brown was on scout team today, what went into that?

"That was just our decision today as coaches."

What does Raleek need to show to earn a bigger role?

"Yeah, it’s just competition, you know. Raleek is a really good player. There’s a lot of really good players here. The margins are really, really thin between a lot of these guys and I would just encourage with him like I would this entire team, everybody wants to judge you like it’s going to be like this the rest of the year after Game 1. It’s one game, we didn’t get judged last year on how the Rice game went, we all need to remember that, for individual teams, for units, for the entire team, there’s a lot of good. Raleek’s done a lot of good. He’s going to be a tremendous player, these are things that you go through. You start going down the names of guys that I've had play reps at times on scout team, there’s quite a few that are big-time trophy winners, NFL winners and all that good stuff. So everybody’s process is different especially when you’re making a position change."