USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch talked to reporters after practice Wednesday, sharing his vantage point on the story of linebacker Tuasivi Nomura finishing a series with a grisly compound break of his finger earlier this season.

Head coach Lincoln Riley first shared the story Tuesday, thinking it happened in the Fresno State game, painting quite a visual.

"Broke his finger during the middle of a play. Actually, like compound, bone sticking out. Didn’t tell anybody. Played three more plays with the bone sticking out of his finger. He did. It was unbelievable. And played well, like had two tackles," Riley had said.

Grinch noted it was an "extreme" example of what the coaching staff is always preaching to the players about toughness.

"What a great visual. That's one of those things where you're talking about, it's in the moment, none of us know what's happening. You see a couple clips on video and he kind of looks down -- this is after the fact. In the moment, I don't know if we'd even care in the moment just trying to get a stop, but to his credit he didn't care," Grinch said. "You talk about guys going hard all the time, and one of the things we've been real cognizant of is making these guys aware there's one version of you -- there's this. We don't need the Tuesday version of you, the elite you, the tough version, the physical version and then there's the not-so-tough version, there's the fatigued version.

"That's one of those things we've been really working through. ... What a great visual for a guy who only knows one way to do it."

Grinch also talked about the matchup with Arizona's talented wide receivers this week, the Trojans' tackling issues vs. Utah, the importance of getting more production from the rush end position and more.

Watch the full video of his post-practice interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments.