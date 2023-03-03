1. Williams Nwaneri could end up as the top defensive end in the 2024 class.

Williams Nwaneri

Gorney’s take: FACT. What’s interesting is that a lot of Nwaneri’s film is of him playing more inside and not off the edge, which speaks even more to his dominant ability. The high four-star prospect can use his speed inside, off the edge, he dips his shoulder, he has incredible length, he plays with tenacity and can track down anybody in the backfield. Colin Simmons, Eddrick Houston and Kamarion Franklin are currently ranked ahead of him at defensive end, and all of them are supremely talented, but Nwaneri could end up on the top. Cosgrove’s take: FACT. Not only do I see Nwaneri ending up the top defensive end in the class but he has a legitimate shot to be the top non-quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle. At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, the Lee's Summit (Mo.) North standout has an incredible frame with the athleticism to match. He is explosive off the ball, has an impressive amount of tools in his pass rush tool-kit and possesses the "want-to" to be great. As good as Nwaneri is today, his upside is what gets me most excited about him as a recruit, and he is the type of player who has the potential to be a high-round draft pick.

*****

2. It's starting to feel like Dylan Raiola will end up at Nebraska.

Dylan Raiola (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Nebraska is absolutely seriously involved in his recruitment and every time the five-star quarterback returns to Lincoln he gets more comfortable and has a better time. That will play a significant role in his thinking, and the family connections to the school can only be a major bonus. But it’s far from a done deal, and I keep getting pulled back to Raiola’s meeting with USC coach Lincoln Riley, how much they hit it off and Riley’s resume and success developing quarterbacks at Oklahoma and now in L.A. Georgia is still right there and Nebraska is very much in this, but the Trojans might have the slightest edge. Smith’s take: FACT. Many people in the recruiting world believed this was a pipe dream for the Huskers when Raiola left Ohio State's class. Quietly, the Georgia lock talk has calmed, while Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and his staff have gone to work. Rhule has built a good relationship with the top-ranked quarterback and his family in short order with hard work and consistency. There is a strong emotional pull for Raiola to Nebraska with his dad being a legend in Lincoln and his uncle being the current offensive line coach. The hurdle is obviously that other programs pursuing Raiola are more established. The X-factor is if Raiola believes Rhule can rebuild Nebraska like he did Baylor and Temple. My feeling right now is Raiola puts his faith in Rhule and ends up in the Nebraska class.

*****

3. It's likely Michigan will land five-star QB Jadyn Davis in 2024 and five-star QB Bryce Underwood in 2025.