(Note, PFF grades on a scale of 0-100 with the mid-70s reflecting above average performance, the 80s very good performance and grades in the 90s are rare and elite.)

LT Jonah Monheim (66 snaps): While Monheim still had a good game, he did have his share of troubles with defenders vs. Washington. But his 49.6 run blocking rating from PFF seems insanely low. USC consistently ran to the left because it was working. The combination of Monheim, Justin Dedich and Emmanuel Pregnon was a dominant group in the run game. Monheim had his struggles in pass protection. He would get overpowered from time to time, but against a good defensive front, that will happen. This was not his best game but certainly not his worst.

PFF grade vs. Washington: 56.4 overall, 49.6 run blocking / 67.8 pass blocking

Stats: 3 pressures allowed (0 sacks) and 1 penalty

LG Emmanuel Pregnon (66 snaps): This was an impressive game for Pregnon. It has been really encouraging to see him improve week after week. He is really starting to control the line of scrimmage, especially in the run game. The strategy for USC was to run behind Pregnon and make it work. It most certainly did. He was in the second level consistently against defensive linemen. In pass protection, he would constantly block his defenders at the line of scrimmage and leave them there. Really impressive for a guy who was playing at Wyoming at this time last year.

PFF grade vs. Washington: 73.8 overall, 72.3 run blocking / 84.9 pass blocking

Stats: 1 pressure allowed (0 sacks) and 0 penalties

C Justin Dedich (66 snaps): This was Dedich’s best game of the season. His problem has been his inability to move defenders off the line of scrimmage. Well, that was not the case against Washington. I really don’t know why it was different last week, but it was an impressive showing. He was a big factor in the rushing attack and it's something USC needs to see more of in the rest of the games. The offensive line was a problem that we weren’t sure the Trojanswere going to be able to fix. Well, they certainly did that so far.

PFF grade vs. Washington: 70.2 overall, 64.3 run blocking / 82.6 pass blocking

Stats: 1 pressure allowed (0 sacks) and 0 penalties

RG Mason Murphy (66 snaps): Murphy definitely struggled this game. He got pushed back multiple times at crucial spots. He would not only affect himself but also the pulling blockers or double teams. Murphy did have some good moments in the game so it wasn’t all negative. The group itself played well, but Murphy needs to step it up if he doesn’t want to be seen as the weak link in this group.

PFF grade vs. Washington: 60.6 overall, 56.0 run blocking / 73.6 pass blocking

Stats: 2 pressures allowed (0 sacks) and 0 penalties

RT Jarrett Kingston (66 snaps): While Kingston had his fair share of troubles throughout this season, he is clearly more relaxed and more primed for the tackle position. He still has his struggles with getting beat to the inside or getting driven back, but he is clearly better at tackle. He makes more complete blocks and doesn’t lose his defender as much as he did at guard. If Kingston can clean up on some of the issues he has been having, like getting beat to the inside, he can really be a big asset on the offensive line the rest of the way.

PFF grade vs. Washington: 72.7 overall, 71.7 run blocking / 70.6 pass blocking

Stats: 1 pressure allowed (0 sacks) and 0 penalties

Here's a look at the key plays on each possession from an offensive line perspective ...