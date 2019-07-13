MISSION VIEJO, Calif. -- At times Saturday, it looked as if USC quarterback commit Bryce Young was treating the prestigious South County passing tournament like extended warmups as he appeared effortless in leading his Mater Dei HS squad into the end zone series after series.

Mater Dei was ultimately edged out in an offensive duel in the semifinals of the big 7-on-7 tournament at Mission Viejo High School, but Young stayed locked in throughout the day while showing several of the facets that make him the top-rated dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class.

His accuracy and touch downfield is a consistent hallmark of Young's passing arsenal and he connected with Mater Dei's talent-rich corps of wide receivers over and over on deep routes. Also on display Saturday was Young's power precision in fitting passes through the middle of the defense when needed.

Young is the face of USC's 2020 recruiting class and talked at length about the strength of his commitment a couple weeks ago at The Opening in Frisco, Texas. Read that story here.

On Saturday, meanwhile, he had a notable spectator watching as USC starting QB and former Mater Dei star JT Daniels came out for the afternoon elimination rounds.