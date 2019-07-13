FILM ROOM: USC QB commit Bryce Young sharp at big 7-on-7 event
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. -- At times Saturday, it looked as if USC quarterback commit Bryce Young was treating the prestigious South County passing tournament like extended warmups as he appeared effortless in leading his Mater Dei HS squad into the end zone series after series.
Mater Dei was ultimately edged out in an offensive duel in the semifinals of the big 7-on-7 tournament at Mission Viejo High School, but Young stayed locked in throughout the day while showing several of the facets that make him the top-rated dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class.
His accuracy and touch downfield is a consistent hallmark of Young's passing arsenal and he connected with Mater Dei's talent-rich corps of wide receivers over and over on deep routes. Also on display Saturday was Young's power precision in fitting passes through the middle of the defense when needed.
Young is the face of USC's 2020 recruiting class and talked at length about the strength of his commitment a couple weeks ago at The Opening in Frisco, Texas. Read that story here.
On Saturday, meanwhile, he had a notable spectator watching as USC starting QB and former Mater Dei star JT Daniels came out for the afternoon elimination rounds.
As for the tournament, Mater Dei came up short on its first series of the semifinals with St. John Bosco before locking in the rest of the way offensively. But the Monarchs' defense couldn't stop the Braves and Clemson QB commit DJ Uiagalelei, who went on to win the tournament.
Here's a look at how Young performed overall, from the morning pool play rounds through the quarterfinals against La Habra HS and the semifinal.
SIGN UP FOR FULL PREMIUM ACCESS WITH OUR BEST DEAL YET:
TrojanSports.com is running its best deal of the year. Sign up for a FREE TRIAL THROUGH THE END OF AUGUST with access to all of our premium content, including the most up-to-date breaking news, thorough daily recruiting coverage, exclusive features and podcasts along with our popular message board.
---> CLICK HERE to take advantage of this special deal (use promo code USC2019), and to sweeten the offer, those who continue beyond the free trial will receive an extra month on a monthly subscription or an EXTRA SIX MONTHS for an annual subscription.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news