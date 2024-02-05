Advertisement
First visit to USC leaves lasting impact on Rivals250 WR Corey Simms

Corey Simms was representing USC during the Pylon 7v7 tournament with a couple of hats he picked up on his visit with the Trojans over the weekend.
Corey Simms was representing USC during the Pylon 7v7 tournament with a couple of hats he picked up on his visit with the Trojans over the weekend. (Matt Moreno | TrojanSports)
BALDWIN PARK, California — Four-star 2025 receiver Corey Simms spent the weekend in California participating in the Pylon 7-on-7 tournament at Baldwin Park High School. While in the area, the St. Louis native joined his California Power teammates on a trip to nearby USC on Saturday.

The visit came just a few days after the Trojans offered him, so it made perfect sense for Simms to get to know one of the newest schools on his list. He certainly did not regret the opportunity to spend time on campus.

"It was great, I had a great experience," he said. "I talked to the head coach, I talked to coach [Dennis] Simmons. We had a great long conversation. They talked about how they'd use me, who they have coming in. It was a basic conversation, I enjoyed that."

Simms made several impressive plays during his time in Southern California at the Pylon event, and he feels there would be a natural fit for him with the Trojans playing for Simmons in Lincoln Riley's offense.

