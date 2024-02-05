BALDWIN PARK, California — Four-star 2025 receiver Corey Simms spent the weekend in California participating in the Pylon 7-on-7 tournament at Baldwin Park High School. While in the area, the St. Louis native joined his California Power teammates on a trip to nearby USC on Saturday.

The visit came just a few days after the Trojans offered him, so it made perfect sense for Simms to get to know one of the newest schools on his list. He certainly did not regret the opportunity to spend time on campus.

"It was great, I had a great experience," he said. "I talked to the head coach, I talked to coach [Dennis] Simmons. We had a great long conversation. They talked about how they'd use me, who they have coming in. It was a basic conversation, I enjoyed that."