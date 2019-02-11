Five impact freshmen from USC's 2019 signing class
Rankings and recruiting interest have told us what this USC signing class isn’t. In just a few weeks, we’ll start to learn more about what it is.
All but two of the 26 newcomers are freshmen. Here are five rookies I could see making an impact in Year 1:
Briton Allen, safety
The first thing Clay Helton points to with Allen is his physicality. The safety position requires a lot more, of course, but it’s not a bad start. It’s been a while since the Trojans have featured a big hitter in their defensive backfield. (Bubba Bolden, we hardly knew ye.) With that said, Allen’s potential impact largely rests on the fact USC is desperate for capable safeties. Neither Isaiah Pola-Mao nor Talanoa Hufanga will be cleared for spring practice, leaving C.J. Pollard as the lone returner. Allen will also be there, so he’ll have every opportunity to win playing time.
Drake Jackson, defensive end/outside linebacker
USC isn’t lacking for bodies on the edge. But who’s (going to be) great? It’s been some time since the Trojans had an elite pass rusher, depending on how you feel about Rasheem Green. Former DL coach Kenechi Udeze was particularly high on Jackson, whose versatility should allow him to move around on the D-line. He’ll have a clean slate with Chad Kauha'aha'a, as will everyone else. Jackson can make an important first impression next month in spring practice.
