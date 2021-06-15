In what is becoming more and more routine over the last month, USC made a national splash in the world of college football recruiting Tuesday morning when five-star defensive end Mykel Williams, out of Columbus, Ga., announced his Trojans commitment just days after his official visit to campus.

Williams is the No. 2-ranked strongside defensive end and No. 25 national prospect overall in the 2022 recruiting class.

In the last six and a half months, USC has now signed the No. 3-ranked overall prospect in the 2021 class in five-star defensive end Korey Foreman and landed commitments from the No. 10-ranked 2022 prospect in five-star cornerback Domani Jackson and now Williams.

Williams and his father went in-depth with TrojanSports.com on his decision, emphasizing how pivotal that weekend visit was in sealing the deal and making the family comfortable with choosing USC over big-time programs much closer to home like Georgia or Alabama.

"I totally enjoyed it and surprisingly. I came out and said, I'm just going to enjoy [seeing] the west coast, smile, hear what they've got to say and we're going back on the plane. I didn't really put much thought into it, but from the jump, the first conversation, they built the interest in learning more. By that Saturday night I was like if he chooses to go here he has my blessings," Williams' father, John Johnson said. "I don't tell many people that, but I told Coach Helton that -- if he chooses to come here you have my blessing because I know he'll be fine. It's his life, so if this is where he chooses to go I know I won't have to worry."

