Recruiting Rumor Mill: Official visits planned by top prospects

After hitting up tournaments and media days and talking to more prospects, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has another Recruiting Rumor Mill this week.

The Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star cornerback has more than 20 offers and despite protestations that he remains open to all programs, the word is that Oregon is by far the frontrunner in his recruitment. Benjamin doesn’t talk much about his favorites but the word is that the Ducks and USC have looked strong and so it would be no surprise if the four-star ends up in Eugene.

Over the next few months, Clarke will take unofficial and then official visits to Miami, SMU, Kentucky, Michigan and Syracuse as those five programs have emerged as frontrunners in his recruitment. The four-star safety from Henrico (Va.) Hermitage is also planning Florida State and Tennessee unofficial visits so those two could emerge if things go really well.

Clemson, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Duke are expected to get unofficial visits in the next few weeks as March will be super busy for the four-star receiver from Milton (Ga.) Cambridge. The feeling is that it could be tough to pull Dandridge out of Georgia with the Bulldogs and the Yellow Jackets involved in his recruitment.

There is a significant pull to the local schools for Delaney as the four-star offensive lineman from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day will visit Clemson, NC State, North Carolina and Tennessee in March. That could give Delaney a great read on where his recruitment is headed but he’s also planning Michigan, Wisconsin and Penn State trips in April. Former Providence Day five-star teammate David Sanders signed with the Vols last cycle.

Arkansas and Missouri remain two of the mainstays in Goodwin’s recruitment along with Notre Dame sneaking in there but now Ohio State could be one to watch as well. The Bauxite, Ark., standout offensive lineman had a great talk with new position coach Tyler Bowen. Goodwin wants to visit Columbus for spring practice and with relationships being such a big factor in his recruitment, the Buckeyes are coming in a little late but it’s still definitely a major offer. “It’s a bit overwhelming,” Goodwin said. “It’s Ohio State.”

The three-star athlete from Roanoke (Va.) North Cross will visit Virginia Tech, Penn State and Michigan on official visit from late May through late June. The word now is that the Nittany Lions and the Wolverines could battle it out until the end for his services. Indiana is also catching up “a little bit” in Hart’s recruitment but this could be a major two-team battle.

The high three-star cornerback from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco committed to USC over the summer and the Trojans still have him locked up. The rumor was that Oklahoma is working to flip him but after talking to some sources, Holland will visit Washington in the coming weeks and the Huskies would be the biggest threat now. However, flipping him from USC will be tough.

The next major visit for the five-star cornerback from Akron (Ohio) Hoban will be to Alabama on March 3 and that’s going to be a crucial visit especially since so many top prospects like the coaching staff in Tuscaloosa. USC, Michigan and many others remain heavily involved but it still feels like Hill is Ohio State’s to lose. And the Buckeyes rarely lose.

Maryland, Oregon, LSU, Texas A&M and Penn State are the five programs standing out most to the five-star offensive tackle and he has an interesting commitment plan moving forward. The North Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep standout – who has the Terrapins at the top of his list right now – is planning to take official visits to those schools and commit while on one of those trips. Could Maryland keep him home?

The three-star running back from Los Angeles Loyola had a massive junior season with 1,762 yards with 16 touchdowns but his commitment hasn’t exploded. Even still, that could be Cal’s gain as the Golden Bears have made him a top priority and seem to be standing out in Morris’ recruitment. Utah is also showing more interest and could get much more involved soon.

Georgia, Oregon, USC, UCLA, Michigan and Washington are the final six for the four-star running back from Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian and a round of visits should happen before Redeaux commits prior to his senior season. The Bruins were very close to landing his commitment but then USC got heavily involved so those two teams look really strong. The success of friend Nate Frazier at Georgia plus some close connections in Athens put the Bulldogs in this as well.

UCLA (because of position coach Demetrice Martin), Miami and especially Alabama are standing out early to the star 2027 cornerback from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei but if LSU offers then the Tigers will not only be a major contender but very high on his list. Washington loves the tradition and history of LSU’s program, especially at defensive back, and LSU “carries weight” so it will be one to watch.

Alabama could still have the edge in his recruitment but USC, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Clemson all stand out to the four-star defensive end from Picayune, Miss. The Crimson Tide could be tough to beat but Ole Miss is making strides with the in-state prospect and a bunch of important visits this offseason should clear things up even more.