Southeast Spotlight: Five offseason risers

The offseason circuit is warming up all over the country with marquee events taking place every weekend. In the Southeast, many prospects have backed up their lofty rankings while others work to impress and improve their stock. Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman highlights four prospects in the Southeast that have already boosted their stock this offseason. THIS SERIES: Four offseason risers in the Midwest

Ashley was outstanding during a live evaluation earlier this offseason. The versatile defensive back shined in coverage outside the numbers, in the middle of the field and defending the deep ball with ease. Ashley is sticky in coverage and breaks on the ball with fantastic anticipation. The Ole Miss legacy clocked a 4.55 40 at UA Next in Atlanta along with a 4.34-second short shuttle with a nearly 34-inch vertical. He's a major stock-riser at a premium position.

Barber posted some of the top testing numbers at UA Next in Atlanta, giving better context to a strong junior season at Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park High in which the receiver shined from the slot and also out wide. Barber has another gear after the catch – and is equally as dangerous in space and with a stellar catch radius and range. Barber turned in a 4.46 40 and a 4.34-second shuttle in Atlanta, and plays equally as fast.

Blair is coming off an impressive junior campaign at Clarksville (Tenn.) Kirkwood. The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder plays with a mean streak, managing pancakes on 88 percent of his snaps last season. He is a bully on the block at a premium position, and his blend of power, length and excellent feet have him as one of the biggest candidates for a serious rankings bump this off-season.

Jackson was another talented defensive back we loved in-person this offseason. The three-star prospect is well put-together and long. He turns and runs well at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds. Jackson brings length and ball skills to the cornerback position. He's a physical, long-strider than can cover outside the numbers and play over the top of bigger pass-catchers. He also has the profile and skill-set to line up at safety and other spots across the secondary. Jackson is due for a sizable rankings bump.