TrojanSports - Five-star OT Devon Campbell puts USC on his top 8 list

Five-star OT Devon Campbell puts USC on his top 8 list
Offensive tackle prospect Devon Campbell (Bowie HS/Arlington, Texas), who recently earned his fifth star, has narrowed his recruitment to eight schools with USC firmly in the mix.
Ranked the No. 4 OT and No. 20 overall national prospect in the 2022 class, Campbell named the Trojans along with Texas, Texas A&M, Houston, Oklahoma, Alabama and Florida State among his short list of contenders and then later added in LSU in a separate tweet.
Soon ⏳.. @Hayesfawcett3 #AGTG pic.twitter.com/uilNcWXxpn— Devon J. Campbell (@d1campbell_) February 28, 2021
LSU IS ALSO IN MY TOP SCHOOLS ITS 8 not 7 mistake made !!!!— Devon J. Campbell (@d1campbell_) February 28, 2021
Campbell talked to TrojanSports.com two weeks ago after receiving his USC offer back on Feb. 3, and emphasized that the Trojans were "very high" in his recruitment.
“My relationship with the staff is great. I’m hoping to visit as soon as possible," he said at the time.