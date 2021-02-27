TrojanSports - Five-star OT Devon Campbell puts USC on his top 8 list

Offensive tackle prospect Devon Campbell (Bowie HS/Arlington, Texas), who recently earned his fifth star, has narrowed his recruitment to eight schools with USC firmly in the mix.

Ranked the No. 4 OT and No. 20 overall national prospect in the 2022 class, Campbell named the Trojans along with Texas, Texas A&M, Houston, Oklahoma, Alabama and Florida State among his short list of contenders and then later added in LSU in a separate tweet.