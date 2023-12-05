Head coach Lincoln Riley said Monday in discussing the hiring of Lynn that one of the key qualities he was looking for in his next defensive coordinator was flexibility and a DC who could adapt his scheme to the strengths of the roster.

And that's exactly what Lynn emphasized Tuesday when asked about his scheme or vision for the defense.

"From a schematic standpoint, my thing is it’s all about the players. Everything is about the players," Lynn said. "You want to put them in the best position to play fast, in the best position to make plays, and I think that looks a little bit different every year, depending on how your team looks. So just really excited to get this next recruiting class in and to see what this team is going to look like this spring, and then try to see with this USC team, 2024, what is the best way to put this team in the best position?"

Lynn used a variety of defensive looks with UCLA, from having two interior linemen, two standup edge rushers, three linebackers and four defensive backs to often going with a five-DB nickel look.

He said the versatility ideally extends to the players and their capabilites.

"I mean, the biggest thing across all positions is versatility. You know, it's hard I think in the way the game is played now in college and the NFL to have guys that just do one thing," Lynn said. "You want versatile guys up front who can align in different spots. That way you can get into different fronts without having to sub. So you need certain types of bodies on the edge, you need certain types of bodies on the inside where you can move those guys around, so if we want to go from a four-down front to a five-down front we don't need to sub to put a bigger guy in because we have the personnel where we can just go ahead and do that with the guys we have on the field. And from a linebacker and secondary standpoint, same thing -- just versatility, football instincts, guys who are just very passionate and love football."

Lynn reiterated that he doesn't yet have all the answers to what went so wrong for the Trojans defense last season (or for a run of seasons now) or what his plan will be to fix it -- that's all part of the ongoing evaluation process.

“Again, I don’t know enough, quite yet about USC’s defense. I’ve watched two games, I’ve watched a practice, I’m looking forward to watching the entire year. But as far as our defense, I’m not a guy who has like a, 'Hey, this is my scheme, this is what I do.' Again, it’s all about the players. I think you have to be flexible, you have to be able to adapt, and you need a scheme that is built that way," Lynn said. "And with the rest of the coaching staff and myself this past year, we were able to do that [at UCLA]. We had a very flexible scheme that not only fit our personnel but allowed us to be a little bit different each week, depending on the offense that we were playing.

"We’re not going to do that exact same thing at SC because there are different pieces, different players, different staff, [but] we want to still try to do that same thing in our own way this year.”

How open-minded is Lynn in taking over at USC?

Interestingly, he said he wanted to fully understand the Trojans' defensive playbook under former coordinator Alex Grinch because he would consider keeping elements that worked well.

"I want to dive into their playbook, that’s something that I did at UCLA when I first got there. I watched the tape but I also wanted to know what they were doing and why and what their scheme was because there might be some schematic stuff that they did that was good that we might keep. There might be some stuff that we change," he said. "But I think to know all that, you kind of just need a little bit more information, which I’m trying to gather right now."