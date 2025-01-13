USC adds needed help at WR with Boise State transfer Prince Strachan

USC has been linked to a number of wide receiver targets in the transfer portal over the last month, hosting several on campus, but had yet to haul in any help at a position of need.

Strachan, a 6-foot-5, 211-pound wideout with two years of eligibility remaining, had 25 catches for 304 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore this season while contributing to Boise State's run to the College Football Playoffs.

In two seasons, he has 37 catches for 578 yards and 3 TDs and his best football could still be ahead of him as he grew up in The Bahamas and did not start playing football until 2019, upon his arrival to the United States.

His best games last season were 4 catches for 58 yards vs. Utah State, 4 catches for 49 yards and a touchdown vs. San Diego State and 4 catches for 40 yards vs. Penn State in Boise State's College Football Playoff loss.

The Trojans lost four of their top six receivers from last season with Zachariah Branch (47 catches for 503 yards, 1 TD) transferring to Georgia, Kyron Hudson (38-462-3) transferring to Penn State, Duce Robinson (23-396-5) transferring to Florida State and Kyle Ford (26-317-3) exhausting his eligibility.

Makai Lemon (52-764-3) and Ja'Kobi Lane (43-525-12) return as the Trojans' top receivers while the rest of the depth chart and pecking order will be left to shake out.

In addition to Strachan, veteran Jay Fair, redshirt freshman Xavier Jordan and incoming freshmen Corey Simms, Romero Ison and Tanook Hines will all be vying for roles in the passing game along with the tight ends and running backs.

Strachan is the 10th transfer addition this offseason for USC, in addition to the late addition of JUCO RB Waymond Jordan. See the full list here.